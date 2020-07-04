AGN Media Editorial Board

Happy birthday, America.

For 244 years now, people across this great country have paused to reflect on and remember what this place is all about. With recent Gallup poll data showing fewer Americans than ever are "extremely proud" of their country, maybe remembering should be a priority.

We presume some of this sentiment has crystallized in the aftermath of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis. The death, captured on video, sparked protests around the world and in West Texas. More people than ever before have immersed themselves in a movement to address race-based injustice and inequity.

There has been some progress made, but there is still much to be done. Similarly impacting Americans’ collective outlook has been the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At one time, it seemed the country had the numbers trending the right way, but since reopening economies, numerous states have seen cases accelerate, causing some to tap the brakes on their plans.

While these are real challenges that have, to varying degrees, been politicized, it should not detract from the greatness of America, and the freedoms each and every American continues to enjoy -- including the right to peacefully assemble, protest and make sure government hears the voice of the people.

Despite the lack of large-scale, organized activities, Independence Day should still be a time when families can get together and remember, that despite our challenges, we should be grateful to call America home.

Likewise, we should not lose sight of what this day is all about -- a day set aside to recognize the nation’s birthday. It was on July 4, 1776, that the Continental Congress said the 13 original American colonies would no longer be under the rule of Britain. Instead, the colonies were now united, free and independent. From that inspired vision has grown a country of more than 330 million people who enjoy numerous protections and liberties others around the globe can only long for.

The temptation can be to take for granted the actions of the country’s founders and document framers so long ago and think they are pictures in a history book. Maybe they don’t mean as much these days, but nothing could be further from the truth – especially in West Texas. People in these parts continue to take words like honor, patriotism and respect seriously.

People here will always reflect the best of American values because they still believe in the fundamentals that were held so dearly almost 250 years ago. The Fourth of July is a day to be thankful for where we live and the people we share this country with.

A few holiday cautions that we’ve shared before: For those who partake in alcoholic beverages, have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing program. Be aware of fireworks-related municipal ordinances and use caution. Lastly and just as important, take care of pets, many of which become frightened or disoriented as a result of fireworks. According to statistics, more pets, especially dogs, go missing on July 4 than any other day of the year, so be kind and pet aware.

As America turns another day older, we encourage everyone to remember why it is great to be an American – and a West Texan. Have a safe and happy Fourth.