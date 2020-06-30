This is to correct a smear made against the Republicans in a recent letter (AJ, 6-19). The author claimed the Democrats had passed civil rights legislation and that Republicans were "shamed into going along."

The truth is the exact opposite. Congress passed four "Civil Rights Act" bills from 1957 to 1968. In seven of eight instances, the Republicans in the House and Senate voted for the legislation by far wider margins than the Democrats did. These extra margins ranged from 13%-34%. In the case of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Democrats filibustered the bill for 57 days to try to stop it.

The Democrats are the party of slavery, segregation, and the Ku Klux Klan. The Republican Party, under President Lincoln, ended slavery. And the Republicans have been in the forefront of championing civil rights.

Anyone who believes in liberty, smaller government, free enterprise, the rule of law, and individual responsibility can be a Republican. By contrast, Joe Biden summed up the Democrats’ identity politics when he quipped, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

The Republicans are the party of economic opportunity for all. The economy was booming until the coronavirus pandemic came along. Growth was up, wages were rising, and unemployment was at record lows. The Republican policies of cutting taxes and slashing regulations made the surge possible.

We had eight years of a weak economy when Biden was vice-president. Wasn’t that enough?

If you want a brighter economic future, vote Republican. People of all races and ethnicities are welcome!

Paul Parr/Lubbock