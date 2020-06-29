My uncle was a Navy SEAL. My father flew F-4 Phantom II fighter jets. Both served in Vietnam. I grew up in the South and attended conservative Catholic schools until graduate school. Today, I’m a Zen Buddhist priest and clinical psychologist. In some ways I have changed from the context from which I was raised. But some things I retain.

It is sad to see our country divided. Working in end-of-life care has taught me that, despite our cultural differences, we are ultimately the same in the end. We all have difficulty in our lives, and we want to be liberated from our difficulty. We all want to live with meaning and purpose.

It can be hard to talk about death and grief. World religions give voice to the existential dread we feel. According to the Bible, Jesus wept in the Garden of Gethsemane as he faced his death. According to the Pali Canon, the Buddha created mindfulness meditation to help people face sickness and death. Just as these great spiritual teachers felt difficulty and pain, we too may feel difficulty and pain.

The term Buddha denotes awakening to the true nature of reality. The reality is that while the United States is only about 4% of the world’s population, according to Johns Hopkins University, over one fourth of the COVID-19 cases worldwide are in the United States. Over 125,709 Americans have died from COVID-19, meaning since the spring the coronavirus has more than doubled the number of American deaths than the entire Vietnam War. Every week, more Americans currently die than were killed on 9/11. And cases of COVID-19 are increasing exponentially. Several Southern states, such as Texas, are now in danger of hospitals being overwhelmed in the next three weeks.

I personally have had several of my patients die since the pandemic started. I’ve worked in end-of-life care for over 20 years, but these deaths feel particularly personal and painful. Dying is never easy, but COVID-19 is so contagious and deadly that patients are often forced to die alone, isolated from their loved ones. It didn’t have to be this way for our country, and it’s not too late to change.

Over the years I’ve been with thousands of patients at their deathbeds, both Republicans and Democrats. COVID-19 is not a political issue; the coronavirus doesn’t discriminate based on political party. This is a matter of life and death for us all. Death often seems abstract, until you or someone you love is facing it directly. Unfortunately, many people are not facing what is really happening. The current pandemic is not a conspiracy and it will not simply go away.

So far, the majority of cases and deaths from COVID-19 are groups such as the elderly and racial and ethnic minorities. The fact that many of those currently suffering the most are groups that are often marginalized may make it easier for some to minimize the pandemic. As a nation, we pride ourselves on our individualism. That may serve us well in some ways, but the only way we can stay safe is by working together. As the spiritual refrain goes, whatsoever you do to the least of my people, that you do unto me.

I know sheltering at home and physical distancing can be hard. Wearing masks or delaying haircuts may seem inconvenient. But contributing to the spread of a pandemic, or dying, is worse. Survivors of COVID-19 can endure damage to organs such as lungs, heart, kidneys and brain. The illness is insidious; many people can be asymptomatic but still spread this deadly disease.

And beware of politicians who tell you we need to risk our lives to save our economy. None of these politicians are volunteering to be on the front lines. As a small business owner, I can relate to my fellow business owners who fear bankruptcy. But preserving life protects our economy. If the pandemic continues to spread, we will only further delay our economic recovery.

COVID-19 demonstrates that we are all interconnected. Wearing masks, sheltering at home and physical distancing are the best ways we can protect ourselves, our family members and friends, and our society. Loving your country means, at the very least, not harming your fellow citizens. The path ahead will be hard, just as the most worthwhile things often are. We recovered from the 1918 influenza pandemic and the Great Depression. Our nation is worth fighting for. We can overcome COVID-19 too but only if we remember that we are each other’s keepers.

Dr. David Zuniga is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Austin. He is also an ordained Zen Buddhist priest. His website is a free, interdisciplinary source of support: www.drdavidzuniga.com.