Sometimes a cultural icon paints you into an ethical corner. Generations of music lovers try to compartmentalize Michael Jackson as the preteen shouting "I Want You Back," not the troubled man of his final years. Some cinephiles like me haven’t watched a Woody Allen movie since he started dating (and subsequently married) a college student who essentially was his stepdaughter. I don’t clap when arenas play "Rock and Roll Part 2," recorded by someone now serving time for sexually abusing girls. The works of these artists didn’t originally reflect their troubling personal choices. But to buy into them now is a consumer’s personal choice.

Now imagine being surrounded by 100,000 people singing a song originally intended to dehumanize an already oppressed population of Americans, to make them feel less than whole.

In this case, it’s the ubiquitous "The Eyes of Texas." University of Texas student athletes from several sports, most notably the collective football team, called for the song’s retirement among a list of changes they say UT needs to make to show respect for African-Americans. Their demands come as the systemic devaluation of Black life has caused a racial reckoning across the country.

"The Eyes of Texas" has been periodically scrutinized yet left mostly unscathed. Some African-Americans like me were uncomfortable singing it but did so because of our respect for UT and a belief in its students. We knew its first performance was likely in blackface, but more recent diggings, like a Burnt Orange Nation piece, reveal the song’s historical anti-blackness. It’s not a song that invites unity. A few believe its stalker vibe — at best creepy for 21st century women — warned slaves: "You cannot get away."

The tune’s core originated as "The Levee Song," an 1894 minstrel show song whose lyrics are unprintable. It was later sanitized as "I’ve Been Working on the Railroad," and two UT students borrowed the melody for a new school song they performed in 1903. According to the Texas Exes website, "The Eyes of Texas" capitalized on the favorite phrase of UT President William Prather, a student under Gen. Robert E. Lee. UT Professor Edmund T. Gordon, creator of UT’s racial geography tour, told The New York Times that Lee used the phrase "The eyes of the South are upon you" to advocate Southern heritage. A decade after "The Eyes of Texas" was written, UT regent George Littlefield was funding monuments and archives to cement UT’s devotion to The Lost Cause, the revisionist mythology of the antebellum South.

The Texas Exes website, mirroring UT’s official position, now notes "embracing the song’s meaning today should not stop us from seeing its complicated past, and acknowledging the many ways that people see the song."

Among the student-athletes’ demands, revisiting "The Eyes of Texas" has elicited the most coverage and debate. The song had united Burnt Orange Nation, which is far bigger than the Forty Acres. School songs and national anthems serve to reinforce identity. That’s why public memory, designed to preserve a predominant culture, isn’t just based on statues and buildings. Those are subject to the whims of evolving opinion. We must also consider a song that survives for profound or insidious reasons.

The debate over "The Eyes of Texas" will continue after UT reaches some kind of conclusion on its official status. But the song’s roots are out in the open: "Do not think you can escape them." There’s no denying the ditty was bred in an era systematically racist and culturally demeaning to African Americans, particularly in Jim Crow Texas. It’s clear the world still needs repairing. Thanks to UT’s brave young people — not just the athletes, but the thousands of other students who likely inspired them — this summer proves we’re getting closer.

McElroy is the director of the University of Texas’ School of Journalism and the G.B. Dealey Regents Professor in Journalism.