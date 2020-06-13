Voting should not

require risking life

The Texas Supreme Court recently blocked the expansion of mail-in voting. Interesting enough, they voted remotely, for their safety. So, I decided to share why voting in person is like Russian roulette to an immunosuppressed person like myself.

I am a warrior living with multiple sclerosis. The hand of cards I'm holding is not a good one. If I get COVID-19, I will probably die. I had swine flu during its epidemic. Surviving that was an arduous experience. I almost lost my life. COVID-19 is even more contagious and deadly.

So here I sit in Texas, and I don't feel represented or heard by leaders who should be listening. Right now the Senate could pass the HEROES Act, which would fund and strengthen mail-in voting nationwide. I’m counting on Sens. Cruz and Cornyn to advance and vote yes on the bill. Texans should not have to risk their life to vote.

Marisa Harding, Austin

Politicizing facemasks

only divides us more

Re: June 1 article, “‘Sorry, no mask allowed:’ Elgin bar resists coronavirus guidance.”

A clear indication of how dysfunctional Americans have become is our perception of facemasks. Two months ago, masks were a device which protected us from our doctor’s germs and protected those with immune disorders from our germs.

We all understood masks help prevent spreading microorganisms and inhibiting inhalation of toxins. We’d be outraged if our dentist refused to wear a mask when treating us and horrified if our asbestos remediation company didn’t require employees to wear masks.

But today a mask is not a symbol of safety. It is a political statement. We’ve dug in our divisive heels and determined if you wear one, you’re blue, if you don’t, you’re red, and if you’re wearing one because of a compromised immune system no matter your politics – you’re screwed. We are idiots. Making masks political only serves to further Russian interests in dividing us and crippling our democracy. Wake up.

JoyJean Hughes, Austin

Police should alter their

tactics during pandemic

Repeatedly our elected officials have expressed concern about the spread of COVID-19 at the ongoing protests against police violence, urging people to wear masks and maintain space.

Simultaneously, our police are herding protesters into tight groups and using weapons that make mask wearing impossible. Who is at fault? Not the protesters, who are exercising their First Amendment rights to protest the very violence they are being subject to. The police have failed to adapt their methods to the public health dangers facing our entire community. Why should we all be endangered by their actions?

Our roads are vast and our traffic volumes low, we can make room for social distancing. Now, when the use of tear gas and pepper spray could increase viral spread, they should not be used.

We know the behavior of our police force needs to change. Let it start here.

Rebecca Becker, Austin

I stand with you.

Now please vote.

I am a white female, and I realize I speak from a position of privilege. I am distraught over the recent events and the death of George Floyd.

It was a senseless killing, but more so, this killing has not stopped since 1619. I have thought a lot about what to say to you and what I can do. My only answer is this request – please vote.

Vote in the local, state, and national elections to rid our government of cruelty, complicity, a complete lack of empathy and greed.

I see you, I support you and I stand with you

Debra Mann, Austin

Evaluate the criteria

needed for voting

As the election cycle approaches us, it is time to evaluate the critical criteria needed in selecting our candidates.

After the shame of voting for Richard Nixon twice, I came up with some simple tests. First, and most important, the candidate must be honorable. Telling lies, name calling, and obfuscation are not honorable. Second, the candidate must represent all constituents. Think of the ability to compromise. And third, the candidate must defend the constitution of the United States in the plain language it was written. Trying to define the word "is" comes to mind.

It is not necessary, or possible, to agree with the candidate on every position, but the ability to lead and govern are among the highest qualities.

Dennis McLaughlin, Georgetown