Why do I get the feeling that some judges, mayors and governors have misplaced or tucked away their copies of the US Constitution? That also goes for some of our police officers, sheriffs and deputies all over America. I know they all swore, to the best of their abilities, to preserve, defend and protect our laws and the Constitution of the United States. I, for one, remember mine well. And if you ask my US Marine brother, “he” will quote it for you, word for word! And he learned it back in ’68 before heading for Vietnam! Those governors who insist that their states stay shut down are overextending their powers. Some are intentionally forcing their police departments to arrest business owners, religious leaders, and other folks for violating a social distance made-up rule, that is not even a law! Now, where in the world did they, all of a sudden, acquire so much power? And from who? They are elected officials! They can be impeached or voted out of office in a heartbeat!

Governor Whitmer of Michigan takes the cake! People are about to have a revolution in that state if she doesn’t start changing “her” demanding rules. People are hungry, desperate and out of work. Many are out of money and are ready to fight for their inalienable rights. Washington cannot print billions every month just because some states are refusing to open their states. What really happens to the billions that are given to many of these states. Who really gets the money and how is it really spent? They certainly don’t give it to the people. We may, inadvertently, be experiencing what a socialist country looks like thanks to the pandemic. So much for the Green New Deal! Violent crimes are on the rise, now that many are out of work and out of school.

Some governors have ordered medical doctors not to prescribe certain medications for the coronavirus! Are they experts in medicine too? Is it also OK to open up certain large stores, but not the church? But hey, the bars are finally open! I hear some governors want to stay shut down for the rest of the year. Some don’t want their schools to re-open until 2021. Well, some doctors are now saying that hibernating at home is hurting more than it’s helping. Other doctors say that wearing the mask for long periods of time is not healthy either. We all need to breathe fresh air and not our own re-cycled air. I wonder, are they doing all of this to keep the economy from moving forward? Is all of this because of the November presidential election? So, how do our Supreme Court Justices feel about all that has happened to our country in just three short months? What are our mayors and governors doing criminally or morally wrong in keeping us locked down in our own homes.

Recently, we heard what one district judge did when the DOJ and General Flynn’s attorneys agreed to drop all charges against the 30-year war hero. Judge Sullivan basically told both sides, “Not so fast!”. I always believed that when both parties came to an agreement, the trial was basically over. So, why would this judge be overstepping his authority as a judge? By now, America knows the unmasking and the illegal spying of General Flynn by FBI Director Comey was wrong and illegal. He has even bragged about it on national news. His words will come back to haunt him. Plus, judges’ political views should not play a role in “their” decisions in the outcome of a trial. Judges are supposed to make sure our constitution is not violated. But we do have conservative and liberal Supreme Court Justices. America has a 29 member bench of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals which includes 112 district judges scattered all over the country. Will America see a “new” Supreme Court Justice any time soon? Will Justice Ginsburg ever retire due her age and failing health?

Then again, what do I know? So, how many Washington Democrats are taking hydroxychloroquine for the coronavirus? In several major cities all over the nation, those with authority ordered the release of prisoners due to the virus. Many judges, mayors and governors ordered their release. And many of those released were quickly back in jail for killing or assaulting new victims a few days after their release. They should never have been released! Many of them paid no bond for their release. There were claims that prisons and jails were overcrowded, and the release was to reduce the chances of spreading the virus! Really? What, no masks? Prisons and jails released prisoners only to arrest law-abiding business owners who were desperately trying to re-open their doors in order to pay their rent, their mortgages, their employees and to put food on their table. Those in authority have intentionally tipped the scales so far to the left , that many are now wondering if we really have a blind justice system here in America anymore. I don’t think so!

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.