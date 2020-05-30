Fly the U.S. flag to

honor those who died

Memorial Day is a sacred day to honor our heroes who sacrificed their lives and future to protect our freedom. The Arlington National Cemetery or the Normandy American Cemetery, along with many others, are the final resting places of men and women who died to give you a comfortable life.

I walked a block in my neighborhood and counted only six flags out of 47 homes. Is this just another holiday to get some projects done?

I'm appalled by the lack of respect. Please let's get it together and get those flags out. Think of how it would look, if on your block, there were 47 flags displayed. Wow what an impressive sight that would be!

Memorial Day is a special day to fly your flag.

George Leckner, Round Rock

Anti-racist mindset

can help nation heal

Once again we saw a live public lynching with the murder of George Floyd. We are all accountable, every single one of us, and we all need to educate ourselves and find ways to end this hatred.

We need to learn the difference between the meaning of non-racist and anti-racist. Words do matter.

I choose to be antiracist in all aspects of my life and find ways to better myself daily. My self awareness and self reflection will help me make equitable decisions every day. I choose to grow daily and to do everything in my power to stop this hatred of racism.

I dare you to take this challenge!

We all need to open communications with one another and find ways to heal this invasive disease.

Kathy Modean Murphy, Austin

No shirt, no shoes,

no mask, no service

I just watched an online video that had several segments showing multiple people coughing and even spitting on others as a form of protest to wearing a mask.

There has been a sign in place for a great many years that reads “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” No one has ever questioned that as a God-given right, or felt free to go in that place of business shoeless and shirtless — they put their clothing on.

Masks are hot, make it hard to breathe and fog up my glasses, but I wear them. Businesses have the right to demand you wear one. If you don’t want to wear one, go some place else. Do no protest that businesses’ right to require it. You are stepping on private property when you enter. Please remember that and don’t be a jerk!

Jan Blythe, Marble Falls

Democrats believe in

capitalism with oversight

I am a Democrat and not a socialist. I am tired of Republicans trying to define what being a Democrat means. I believe in capitalism, but it requires a lot of government oversight. Capitalism does not work unless the government requires that workers make a livable wage, have a safe work environment and good health care. The government should prevent monopolies, discrimination and damage to our natural resources. It should provide equal and respectable free education for all. This defines, in my mind, successful capitalism.

Capitalism under the Trump administration has gone amok. No environmental oversight, no livable wages, no concern about health care or the well being of workers or concern for our educational system.

I have covered the very basics of what I think it takes to be a successful Democratic capitalist country.

Sandra Paschall, Lago Vista

Struggling to pay for

meds? Help is here

The COVID-19 health crisis has presented many new challenges and their impacts are being felt widely. Many Texans might be struggling to make ends meet.

For those concerned about their ability to afford prescription medications, there are programs that may be able to help. While America’s biopharmaceutical companies are working around the clock to develop a treatment for COVID-19, many companies are also expanding assistance programs to help Americans with other diseases who may be struggling to afford medicines.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Medicine Assistance Tool provides information and helps connect patients, families and caregivers to programs for which they may be eligible. Finding these programs is as simple as going to MAT.org, entering the name of the medication and answering some background questions.

America’s biopharmaceutical companies know that for medications to have an impact, they have to be accessible. Working towards a healthier and more certain tomorrow also means helping today.

Sarah Sutton, senior manager of Public Affairs at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Washington, D.C.