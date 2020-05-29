A reporter always wants to be in the thick of things. So, as a Texas political reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, I can only hope to find myself in the midst of a political convention this summer with President Donald Trump.

I might be doubly blessed.

Texas Republicans have invited the president to appear at their state convention in mid-July in Houston, an invitation that I cannot imagine the rally-starved president passing on.

What’s more, Texas Republicans have invited the president to move the national GOP convention here if North Carolina does not bend to his will to allow a full-scale convention in Charlotte at the end of August.

This coming week, Texas Democrats are holding a virtual state convention, culminating in Joe Biden delivering a pre-recorded speech to 12,000 delegates watching from home.

Interesting, but it’s not the mano-a-mano drama I witnessed at the 2016 Republican National Convention that nominated Trump.

There, Texas’ Sen. Ted Cruz reaped the whirlwind when he failed to endorse Trump in his convention speech.

"Wow. Ted Cruz got booed off the stage, didn’t honor the pledge!" Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2016

At a tense Texas delegation breakfast the next morning, Cruz defended his decision not to abide by the pledge of all the GOP presidential candidates to back the nominee.

"I’ll tell you the day that pledge was abrogated. The day that was abrogated was the day this got personal," Cruz said, referring to Trump’s insulting of his wife Heidi’s looks and implicating his father, Rafael, in the Kennedy assassination. "I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father."

When a Texas delegate scolded Cruz to get over it because "that’s politics," Cruz fired back, "this is not about politics."

"Right and wrong matter," he said.

Cruz eventually backed Trump and has become a most vociferous defender.

But I wonder whether he has felt a twinge of empathy as the president has suggested recently that Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," might have murdered a member of his congressional staff in 2001 who died when she lost consciousness because of a heart condition and hit her head on a desk at Scarborough’s Florida office while Scarborough was in Washington. It’s an insinuation the president has persisted in despite the anguished pleas of her widower.

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

....about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Trump calls himself a "counter puncher." Attack him, and, "I then respond times ten."

During the 2016 campaign, Scarborough and co-host, now wife, Mika Brzezinski had a symbiotic relationship with Trump, who would call in so they could mutually gloat about the dimness of an establishment that did not take Trump seriously. Now they are relentless critics of Trump.

Trump was also counterpunching on the morning of Cruz’s last stand against him in the May 3, 2016, Indiana primary, when he shared with Fox News a report by his friends at the National Enquirer linking Rafael Cruz and Lee Harvey Oswald.

"It’s horrible," Trump said.

What set Trump off was a video clip Fox aired in which the elder Cruz, a pastor, told Indiana voters: "I implore, I exhort every member of the body of Christ to vote according to the word of God and vote for the candidate that stands on the word of God and on the Constitution of the United States of America. And I am convinced that man is my son, Ted Cruz. The alternative could be the destruction of America."

"Absolutely horrible," Trump said.

Rafael Cruz is a beloved figure among Texas Republican activists. It would be perfectly natural for him to offer a prayer at their convention.

But if he does, the "word of God" 2020 will be to vote for Trump.

After all, his son still wants to be president.

Watching this unfold amid a global pandemic is better than just good political drama. It is worthy of Shakespeare.