This week, Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster debate the constitutionality of an Illinois law that treats resident and non-resident gun rights differently. Moster is a former litigation attorney in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations who has offices in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Georgetown. Loewy is the George Killam Professor of Law at Texas Tech School of Law.

LOEWY 1

In recent years the confluence of mass shootings and taking the Second Amendment seriously have led to many state laws whose constitutionality has been seriously challenged. One such law is from Illinois where the legislature has passed a law permitting those of its residents who have no record of criminality or mental issues to obtain a concealed carry license.

The problem is that it does not extend a similar opportunity to non-residents. Rather its rule is that no non-resident may conceal a weapon on his/her person unless that person resides in a state that monitors the licensee’s criminal and mental record as closely as Illinois. At this time, only four states meet that criteria. Most readers will be pleased to learn that Texas is one of them. The other three are Arkansas, Mississippi, and Virginia.

Residents of states not included in Illinois’s acceptable list who are mentally balanced and not criminals filed suit in Federal Court seeking to have Illinois’s statute declared unconstitutional on, among other grounds, the Second Amendment. The Federal Circuit Court for the Seventh Circuit upheld the constitutionality of Illinois’s licensing scheme by a 2-1 vote. Although the question might ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court, in my view, the Seventh Circuit got it right.

The reason that Illinois gave for its exclusion of certain non-residents was the state’s inability to monitor their future criminality or mental stability. Given that all agree that a mentally unstable person or one who commits violent crimes should not have a concealed carry license, it is understandable why Illinois would impose such a limitation.

It is worth noting that Illinois is not unsympathetic to the plight of licensed gun owners from other states. Under Illinois law such licensed gun owners are permitted to carry their gun(s) in their cars. They are also permitted to have them in Illinois homes with the permission of the home owner. So, the only places they cannot have them are in public in places such as shopping malls, theaters, stadia, and the surrounding streets.

To be sure, that limits their ability to defend themselves in those places, but it is the nature of government to compromise. It is reasonable to ensure the safety of the entire populace that a person from a state with less stringent registration laws than Illinois, not be permitted to carry a concealed weapon therein. Given the concessions made to non-residents of allowing guns to be kept in cars and private homes, I think the legislation is reasonable and should be sustained.

MOSTER - 1

The Illinois law discriminates against the rights of out of state residents to carry a concealed firearm and thus violates the Second Amendment of the Constitution. This prohibition is so extreme that eighteen states attorneys general joined in filing an amicus brief before the Supreme Court urging the review and reversal of the Seventh Court of Appeals decision in Culp v. Raoul. As stated in their petition, “that right to concealed carry is denied, in a discriminatory and arbitrary manner, to the law-abiding and qualified persons in 45 states, who are prohibited from even applying for an Illinois concealed carry license (“CCL”) regardless of their qualifications. Therefore, the Illinois prohibition on virtually all non-residents obtaining a concealed carry license for self-defense violates the Petitioner’s rights under the Second Amendment.”

In further support of the unconstitutionality of the Illinois law, look no further then the stalwart position of the Founding Fathers as set forth in the Federalist Papers that the People’s right to bear arms shall not be abridged. The concern stemmed from the abuse suffered at the hands of the invading British forces which led to the American Revolution and establishment of the Constitution itself as a bulwark of freedom. The Founders intended that the right to bear arms would enable the People to resist and defeat any attempt by the new central government to follow in the authoritarian footsteps of the British government. James Madison who was known as the “Father of the Constitution” elegantly stated the rationale for the unrestricted right to bear arms. “Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of.’

The State of Illinois and the misguided decision of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals should properly be reviewed by the Supreme Court and reversed without qualification. Our very foundation of liberty demands it.

LOEWY 2

In recent years, perhaps in part due to judicial expansion of the Second Amendment, the number of horrific mass murders has risen exponentially. Current studies suggest that over 90% of the populace believes that government should do something about it. Illinois attempted to do just that with the statute we are debating.

Basically what Illinois has done is to say that everyone residing in a state that carefully monitors its gun licensees and who him or herself has a license from his/her home state is free to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon in Illinois. Of course this means that any licensed Texan who visits Illinois, may obtain a concealed carry license.

It is true that a duly licensed resident of Oklahoma may not be able to obtain a concealed carry license even if he is totally sane and lacking any criminal record. And why is that? It is because such an individual may at some point commit a serious violent crime or become mentally incapacitated and Illinois would have no way of knowing that because apparently Oklahoma’s monitoring system does not meet Illinois’ standard.

So, that leaves Illinois with two choices: either allow the Oklahoman to conceal carry knowing that he might have gone insane or become a criminal, or not allow him to conceal carry. I for one feel safer with the choice that Illinois made. And, as I have said that choice doesn’t deny the law-abiding Oklahoman all rights, it just insists that he keep his gun in his car, or in a house with the permission of the owner.

Yet Mr. Moster describes Illinois’ attempt to keep us all safe as “extreme” and “arbitrary.” I beg to differ. This law is a very reasonable and moderate compromise between the rights of gun owners visiting Illinois and the right of the populace to be free from being victimized by gun violence.

Mr. Moster quotes James Madison who referred to the advantage American citizens have over other people by being armed. It is quite true that other countries do not enshrine the right to bear arms in the same manner that we do. It is also true that we have remarkably more violence than other countries.

What Illinois is attempting to do is to right the balance between the right to bear arms and its duty to protect citizens from violence. For that, Illinois should be praised and not vilified.

MOSTER - 2

The Professor suggests without any evidence whatsoever that “due to judicial expansion of the Second Amendment, the number of horrific mass murders has risen exponentially.” His “analysis” gets even worse if that is possible.

I can understand that the Professor has challenged my arguments in this debate, but he totally ignores the identical position espoused by 18 attorneys general across the United States. He is fond of reminding me and our readers that if you don’t have a good argument, the best thing to do is pound on the table. That is precisely the Loewy approach to the issue of gun rights.

The Illinois law is flawed because it allows state governments to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of other states. Such rationale opens a constitutional Pandora’s Box which would allow identical actions by other states if the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals decision is reviewed and affirmed by the Supreme Court. In such situation, any restriction would be fair game. The resultant slippery slope is a fast track to the ultimate confiscation of guns, which historically paves the way to authoritarian control and the end of democracy.

This is precisely what James Madison and our Founders were worried about. If you disarm the people, the ultimate balance of power is destroyed. Such is invariably the precursor to abuse and terror by the central government. Look no further than the Nazi disarmament of Jews in Germany and the horrors of the Holocaust.