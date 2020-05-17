As journalists, we have certain expectations of others. One of those is that people who are supposed to be available should be available to the media. This includes, but is not limited to, elected officials, high-profile newsmakers and those who inject themselves into the news cycle through their words and deeds.

At one time, this was business easily handled. People were contacted. People responded. Questions were answered. Information was delivered. It wasn’t a perfect system, but, for the most part, it worked.

Of course, this has changed in the age of social media, which is why I have great respect for that vanishing breed who still make a point to return phone calls and answer questions. Equally important, at least from my perspective, is we in the media should be as available as we expect others to be.

As one might imagine, the voicemail and email inbox chime regularly with correspondence. You will not be at all surprised to learn the overwhelming majority of these notes do not start with the words, “I just want to tell you guys what a great job you did on….”

Typically, these boil down to a couple of categories. People making “pitches” as far as a story idea, an op-ed or a content suggestion. These are appreciated, but it is impossible to get back to everyone and respond. There is only so much sand in the daily hourglass, and a day spent returning calls and messages to PR firms and other earnest individuals is not the best use of time.

The other category is mainly those who see the word “commentary” in my title and see it as a correspondence catch-all. A friend at the cigar shop looked at my business card recently, laughed and said, “Have I got some commentary for you.” Join the club, pal.

This is OK and comes with the territory. I start from a place that people are reasonable – until they prove otherwise. If the concern is outside my responsibilities – like a missed paper, a news story tip or an advertising question – I pass them along to the proper department. Sometimes, people just want to talk to a local person, and my direct line is listed right there in the paper. I’m with you. I’m a fan of hearing a human voice on the other end of the line.

A few caveats about this. Like many businesses, we are and have been working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. I’ve not been in the office regularly since mid-March. I make it by several times a week to check for letters and phone messages. Also, as you likely know, many of us in the newsroom are taking furlough weeks as a company cost-saving measure. This also can lead to a delay in getting back to people.

That said, it’s my belief that when readers have legitimate questions or concerns, we should be as responsive and transparent as possible. Most readers are understanding. They get it that we’re going to make mistakes, and that our errors aren’t part of some far-flung and nefarious conspiracy.

When people ask a question, I try to give them an honest and courteous answer. First off, as several wise editors reminded me long ago, anyone who cares enough to call or write deserves a response. In my responses, I try always to thank people for their note and for being a reader.

I don’t respond to questions about works in progress. News is still a competitive sport, and we should never tip our hand until a story goes live. That leads directly to point number two. I don’t get into email discussions. I keep things neutral for the same reason. I don’t want my words taken out of context for the purposes of trial by social media. Two great pieces of advice that I’ve gotten about email through the years: If you’re responding emotionally, send it to yourself first and see how you react; and (better yet) always think about your email in terms of an attorney introducing it with the words, “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury…”

Unfortunately, the world has changed, and a small percentage of people might try to use what you say against you. So be careful out there in the digital space.

Ultimately, I try to correspond with people in a way that would make my boss, my church and my mother proud (not necessarily in that order). Another influencer is former employer United Supermarkets, where there has long been a culture of “winning a customer for life” through what the company describes as ultimate service.

Along those lines, I was gratified this week after an exchange with a reader who responded to my note by calling me a “sweetheart.” Likewise, with the reader who acknowledged my “swift and courteous” reply with an understanding thank-you. Made me smile and made my day.

Al Capone has mistakenly been credited with saying, “You can get a lot farther with a kind word and a gun than you can with just a kind word.” Personally, I think people are kind in general, but I think they are especially kind in this part of the country. I’ve seen too many examples in my own life through the years to think otherwise. Additional evidence accumulates daily across West Texas as we continue to work through the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, I’m not so naïve as to believe there aren’t exceptions. There are those who likely will never be satisfied with any answer. There are those who would just as soon argue and debate. These, too, are the times we live in.

Those exceptions, thankfully, are few and far between. Honestly, there are times when I don’t get it right. It is in those moments that I’ve found people are not only kind, but they are forgiving.

And that is a tough combination to beat.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.