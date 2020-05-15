USDA should extend

child nutrition waivers

The coronavirus has caused both a catastrophic health crisis and an economic one, pushing thousands of families into poverty and hunger here in Texas.

Even in this crisis, we’ve been able to make sure children are fed. Nationwide child nutrition waivers issued by the USDA gave school districts and community groups the ability to reach kids by packaging meals for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Now these nationwide waivers are set to expire June 30, at the height of summer hunger. Without the flexibilities these waivers provide, schools and community organizations will not be able to reach kids with the food they need.

I ask our representatives in Congress, Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, to help feed kids this summer by urging USDA to extend all nationwide child nutrition waivers through Sept. 30. The road to economic recovery begins with families in Texas having the food they need for kids to thrive.

Franco Cruz, No Kid Hungry Texas senior manager, San Antonio

Governor sent message

his orders don’t apply

An open letter to Gov. Abbott:

In your reopening order you specified a jail term for someone not complying. Shelley Luther defied your orders. She tore up a cease-and-desist order in a blatant display of disobedience. Luther had been charged with contempt of court.

In releasing her and making it appear that Dallas County was oppressing her, you have encouraged every person who is inconvenienced by a law (to think) they are justified in not following that law.

You issued the order to jail offenders, yet when a county stands up to an egregious offender, you defend that person and villainize the county that is obligated to uphold your orders.

Theresa Flanagan, Horseshoe Bay

Grandstanding endangers

public health and peace

The Republican governor and his sidekicks are no better than the current president of the United States when it comes to encouraging disrespect for law-abiding citizens and residents.

This is another example, in a multitude of instances, where the lesser politicos follow what the big bully does. If any legitimate county or city overseer deems jail time is necessary for individuals who don’t follow protective health dictates, as in the case of the Dallas-area hair salon owner, isn’t that their prerogative to encourage compliance? After all, this premise is what the justice system is based on — deterring non-compliance. What the current Texas governor has said in effect, is don’t follow the rules if an individual doesn’t feel like it.

Again I’m appalled at this reckless grandstanding and hope the voters can see how detrimental it is to community safety and peace.

Carolyn Smith, Austin

It’s our decision,

come election time

It’s so ironic that Trump and his Trumpets who consider themselves pro-life at first suggestion, then compel, then exhort meat packers, caregivers and custodians to sacrifice themselves for the almighty Dow.

Human sacrifice. Let that sink in.

Then hum a few bars of Woody Guthrie’s “Deportee” and sing along with me: Goodbye Jose, Goodbye Rosalinda, Farewell Jesus, Miguel, Margarita. You won’t have a name when you die of the COVID, all they will call you will be illegal.

That’s where we are right now. It’s our decision as to whether or not this is where we will stay. Vote them out, vote them all out.

Georgia Keysor, Austin