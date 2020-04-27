TRS customer service

gets top marks

Breaking from the pandemic, and in the wake of the scandal over the Texas Retirement System’s rather excessive plan to book luxury office space, I want to give a shout out to that organization.

I recently retired after a decade teaching high school English in southeast Austin. Dealing with TRS was a pleasure. Not only was everything — and you know there’s a ton of paperwork — clearly explained, but the people I interacted with at the TRS were delightful: warm, friendly, efficient, caring.

Last week I needed a TRS statement about my retirement benefit for another agency. Finding the requisite document on their website was as easy as could be. For a government agency to recognize that something will be needed, and to place it front and center, is perhaps unusual.

Let’s not condemn the hardworking TRS staff for their leaders’ poor judgment. Congratulations, instead, on great customer service.

John Robey, Austin

We can do great things

even in strange times

As we stay at home to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, perhaps we can take solace realizing that we are doing something very important and worthwhile.

As the famous English poet John Milton put it many years ago, when he was already blind and looking for meaning in his life, "They also serve who only stand and wait."

After being blind he went on to write his classic poem "Paradise Lost." We too, can still do great things, even during this limiting pandemic, if we put our minds to it.

Look for innovative ways to help others that are still allowed during this restrictive time, especially encouraging the lonely, for example by phone, emails, mailed letters or social media.

Greg Kania, Austin

Abbott has been

decidedly indecisive

Re: April 19 article, “Law puts expansive emergency power in Abbott’s hands.”

According to this report, "Abbott’s actions have been met with praise for his decisiveness." Was that meant to be ironic?

I can only wonder, other than the governor's office, where such praise could have emanated.

Whether waiting to see what 40 other states did before acting, issuing guidance so opaque that his office had to retroactively explain it really was a "stay at home" order, to evading the question whether he intended his medical procedure orders actually to stop abortions, Abbott has been decidedly indecisive.

In Abbott's “Texas Plan“ (gregabbott.com/texasplan) to restructure America more like the 1781 confederation, he laments "The President is unconstitutionally using executive orders and administrative regulations to circumvent democracy." But in this crisis, it appears that he doesn't want to be seen outside the president's shadow.

Emil Hunziker, Austin

Lockdown protesters

should try the courts

To the “Can’t Stand the Quarantine” protesters:

If you’re so sure the government can’t require you to stay home to protect the public health in the face of a deadly, highly infectious pandemic, why don’t you put your money where your collective mouths are? Why don’t you sue the government? The religious zealots have done that over the closing of churches. Why don’t you try to find a lawyer to take your case?

Please let me know how that works out for you.

Mark Truesdell, Georgetown

Maybe Abbott should

open his office first

Let Gov. Greg Abbott be the first to prove that we can all return to work by opening his office for business and being there fully exposed. Add Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton and their offices, also.

When they prove there’s no infection, then I’ll believe it. Otherwise, these officials should never risk the lives and health of Texans for their own political careers.

Marc Murr, Austin

Issue facing Trump

is health, not politics

As of March 18, there were fewer than 150 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. By April 18, there were more than 38,000.

So what did we get from the president on April 18? Another so-called coronavirus health briefing. Per usual, his rhetoric contained more politics, lies, scapegoating, self-congratulation and attacks (on the media, the World Health Organization, etc. — anyone who took the focus off Trump).

Trump continues to provide little helpful information to address the concerns of a public wishing to be safe and well. He again absolutely refuses to be accountable and responsible, instead setting about a narrative to blame others for what might happen.

Trump may see all of this as good strategy for his re-election campaign — which seems doubtful. But how can this be good for protecting the health of the country in the middle of a pandemic? The president doesn’t understand the issue is health not politics.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin

EPA’s work doesn’t

align with its name

Re: April 17 article, “EPA guts rule credited with cleaning up coal-plant toxic air” and April 18 article, “White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds.”

According to the New York Times, by the end of 2019 the Trump administration had succeeded in rolling back or was in the process of rolling back 95 environmental regulations.

The articles referenced in the Austin American-Statesman report about the two most recent that are being weaken or gutted. It is obvious that the Environmental Protection Agency needs a name change. It is protecting something, just not the environment.

David Freeman, Austin