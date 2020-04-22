Thank those who keep

the outdoors great

At a time when public health depends on our individual commitment to social distancing, finding some time in the great outdoors may be the single best option most Texans have to refresh our spirits. On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we have an opportunity to show our appreciation for all the workers who are here for us during this challenging time working to protect and preserve our communities.

The Texas Beverage Association recognizes the steadfast contributions of those who show up every day to collect valuable recyclable material. Thanks to their hard work, our efforts to protect our natural resources continue to make progress, even as our lives are turned upside down by COVID-19.

Join us in thanking those who are committed to keeping our neighborhoods, parks and greater outdoors clean – especially now, when we all need a daily dose of sunshine and fresh air.

Carol McGarah, Texas Beverage Association executive director, Austin

Trump administration

also dropped the ball

Re: April 12 commentary, "China should be liable for the damage it has done."

Marc Thiessen wants to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic. He accuses them of lying about the severity of the outbreak and postponing needed containment measures. It's shameful. But doesn't that sound a lot like someone a bit closer to home?

The American people may not have known what was happening in China, but the Trump administration certainly did. The intelligence and medical communities knew and tried to warn the president. His trade adviser tried to warn him. But Trump lied and dawdled, wasting precious weeks when we could have prepared for the coming wave of illness. He seemed more concerned with his electoral prospects than with the health and safety of the American people.

But that's to be expected when the occupant of the Oval Office is a dishonest, inept narcissist. November can't come soon enough.

Bill Young, Manor

When will supporters

get sick of Trump?

As President Trump fumbles his way through the pandemic with rants, lies and gross exaggerations, even his most ardent supporters must be dismayed.

Now the would-be dictator has pronounced himself to be in “total” authority, threatening the very fiber of democracy.

How much longer will the Republicans support this lunacy? Some days it seems that the scariest thing about the pandemic is Trump.

Jerry Goodrich, Cedar Park

Pandemic highlights

need for vote-by-mail

I'm 75 years old, voted by mail, but worked as an election judge in the past primary election.

Voting in person was a nightmare of long lines, complicated machine balloting and inadequate numbers of poll workers. If the past primary was bad, the upcoming general election will be worse because of increased turnout and the coronavirus.

Responsible state leaders can save us from this by implementing a vote by mail for all eligible voters at least until we are past this coronavirus pandemic.

John P. O'Sullivan, Austin

‘Socialist’ programs are

helping people now

The political cartoon in the April 16 paper showed a car labeled “socialism” driven by Sen. Bernie Sanders broken down on the side of the road, while a “Keep America Great” car driven by President Donald Trump hummed down the road.

That cartoon is particularly offensive in this pandemic, aside from being wildly inaccurate.

Can you imagine how the elderly, COVID-19’s biggest victims, could possibly manage or survive without the “socialist” Medicare and Social Security? Can you imagine how the now 22 million unemployed Americans could survive without “socialist” unemployment insurance? Can you imagine how American businesses and workers could survive without the $2 trillion “socialist” government stimulus package? Could the airlines survive without a $50 billion “socialist” bailout from the government? Why is it Republicans use “socialism” as a pejorative until they need it for themselves?

Ken Rygler, Round Rock