Setting aside the fact that “big corporations” provide approximately fifty percent of the jobs in America (small businesses provide the other half), these corporations, anathema to the Democrats, have shown their patriotism and value to the country in another way. (I intentionally ignore the millions of bureaucratic jobs, which are funded by taxpayer money generated by both small and large businesses.) During this coronavirus epidemic, big corporations have transformed their factories into factories of relief by manufacturing medical supplies profoundly needed by doctors, hospitals, and many other entities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with a few exceptions, unlike the government-mandated transformation of their factories from making domestic commodities to making war supplies and machines codified into law during the Korean War, the corporate changes now have occurred voluntarily. Though President Trump holds the threat of government-mandated compliance in his hip pocket through the Defense Production Act, he has not needed to haul the act from his pocket (again with few exceptions) for the purpose of forcing corporations to manufacture needed medical supplies.

This verity must chafe the souls of the Pelosi’s and Shumer’s in the United States Congress who love to use the “big corporations” as whipping boys (excuse me, whipping persons) and who love to blame them for the many ills of a free society which at times can become messy. In their view, the money generated by huge corporations could be spent much wiser if “guvment” were in control of it. Thus, their crusading to tax, if they could, the corporations almost a hundred percent to pay for their green new deal is another fantasy promoted by the Democrats. If such taxation were in place at this historical time in the chronicles of the United States, it is highly unlikely that the corporations would be in a position to provide the much-needed medical supplies they now deliver.

I own no stock in a corporation. I view corporations as mostly automatons, delivering the goods and products necessary for a dynamic society to function. The CEO’s of the automobile companies and other large corporations do indeed make what seem to me to be exorbitant salaries and bonusses. But if their stock holders believe they deserve such monetary rewards, that is their business, not mine.

My rich neighbor may live in a huge house compared to mine and drive a much more expensive automobile, but so far as I’m concerned, he or she has earned his or her (see how awkward this is) rewards. The rewards of heaven are much more valuable in terms of eternity, but earthly rewards, justly earned, are justly enjoyed as well.

It remains for another column (by someone else) to argue the disparity between the salary of a CEO and the wages of the workers, but an incompetent CEO soon bankrupts a corporation and destroys the jobs of the hundreds or thousands of workers under his leadership. Perhaps a dynamic CEO is worth the pay and bonuses after all. But back to my point!

An allegory works only so far, and to extend an allegory too far can result in a ludicrous comparison; however, I liken the place of corporations in a free market society (capitalist society) to the hydrological cycle.

Corporations create products to pay the workers who manufacture the products; the workers use their pay to purchase goods and services from that corporation and other corporations and small businesses; from these transactions, money is put back into the economy; from the money received for their products, corporations then have the assets to continue to produce the goods and new commodities which then are purchased by the workers. And , of course, these wages are used as well to pay taxes; and the cycle continues to repeat itself. This is a conservative’s viewpoint.

The Democrat/liberal/socialist viewpoint is to tax to excess the corporations and the workers in order to establish government control of the economy and the free-market, entrepreneurial spirit that gives rise to corporate generosity in times of national jeopardy.

The hydrological cycle consists of clouds raining raindrops onto the earth, streams that carry the water to the seas, the sun that lifts the water into the clouds through evaporation, and the rain raining raindrops all over again.

The important concept here is that rain falls downward, not upward. The socialist world, which is now the world of the Democrats (Democratic Socialists) is upside down and drowns in its own attempts to make rain fall upward

Thank God for the corporate world which steps forward during this time of national emergency and which will provide the jobs and the funds (and the taxes) necessary to recover from a possible recession when the nation is able to restore itself.

Carl Fowler is a retired professor of English at Amarillo College and lives in Amarillo.