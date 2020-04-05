As with many of you, I’ve had a lot of time on my hands lately, and a number of “maybes” have been percolating over the past few days.

Maybe in this season, however, long it might last, we’ll come to think of it as a rest or a reset, a time in which we looked at the priorities we chose and compared that to the priorities chosen for us. Maybe what will emerge from this introspection is a sense of true gratitude for what we have rather than a continuous longing for the next thing we think we deserve to acquire, achieve or accumulate.

Maybe this will be a time when we realize grocery store workers, truck drivers and school teachers (among so many others) really are underpaid and that football coaches, athletes, entertainers (among others) really are overpaid. Maybe parents who suddenly find themselves thrust into the role of educator will acquire an even greater degree of understanding for the demands associated with the job. Who knows? Maybe even some parents will have their own educational gift uncovered and feel a call to join the ranks of teachers.

Maybe this will be the time when we challenge ourselves to learn something new rather than be convinced we already know it all. Maybe the politics of division, discord and discontent will give way to new learnings and new understandings. We’ll actually seek out other points of view and have respect and appreciation for those who see the world differently.

Maybe this time of enforced isolation will give us deeper love for those who have always been closest to us emotionally, but now find themselves closer than ever before physically. Maybe stressed relationships will have time to be restored, and we will come to understand reconciliation in a new and profound way.

Maybe this time of quarantine will help all of us grasp the true meaning of emergency, that it is a word with a unique application far beyond terms like annoyance and inconvenience. Maybe we will come to realize the value of shared sacrifice and the true meaning of the greater good.

Maybe we will treat the difficult and challenging decisions made by local, state and national leaders with understanding and see that social distancing doesn’t mean taking the family to the local supermarket for a field trip or rounding up as many people as possible for a day trip to the playground.

Maybe during these days and weeks we will do what we can to defy the notion that our online lives are becoming our physical lives, and the casualties of the information age like common courtesy and true civility are being swallowed up in posts, updates, likes and check-ins. Maybe our social media platforms will miraculously transform from pulpits of judgmentalism calling others out to deliverers of optimism and encouragement. Rather than seeing the dark cloud in every silver lining, perhaps our containers will always be seen as half full in the days ahead.

Maybe as the days drag on and the anxiety and stress build, we will find new ways to defuse and diffuse our negative emotions. We will be quicker to reach for the remote and turn off the news. We’ll not be so eager for breathless updates about cases and deaths. Instead, maybe we’ll set intentional time aside for those three things the late, great basketball coach, Jim Valvano, implored us to do so long ago: Laugh, Cry and Think (not necessarily in that order).

Maybe instead of expressing how disgruntled we are with what we believe has been imposed upon us we will spend time writing down our personal “bucket list” of things we’d like to do before we, how shall we say, take leave of this life. What does our “one of these days” list look like? For so long we have employed the overused phrase, if I just had time, I would…Well, a great many of us now have time.

Maybe as we continue to hear stories of health care heroism we will be quicker to praise physicians, nurses and caregivers of all types when next they cross our path, or, more likely, when we cross theirs. Maybe our list of the people we take for granted will shrink substantially between today and whenever what’s next occurs.

Maybe in addition to this virus being contagious, there will be spontaneous “outbreaks” of well-known West Texas qualities such as kindness, compassion and encouragement. Maybe these attributes will not only rapidly spread among the people of the region, but, when this season ends, they will serve as the defining characteristics of who we are and what we stand for.

Maybe instead of stocking up on supplies that could benefit others of more modest means, extravagant, unexpected generosity will become our calling card. Maybe we will spend more time thinking about others, especially those on the margins who were in a difficult place even before the world as we knew it changed so suddenly.

Maybe the next time we find ourselves with time on our hands, we’ll be quicker to make a phone call, send a text or email or somehow check on someone we love and care about without the provocation being pandemic-enforced isolation. Maybe we’ll come away with a genuine understanding of what it’s like to be a shut-in, what it’s like to completely depend on others for sustenance (physical and emotional) and what it’s like to possess the gift of everyday, anytime mobility.

Maybe as we keep our distance we will one day soon look forward to shaking hands more graciously and hugging friends more vigorously, especially during moments of joy and times of sadness. Maybe this physical nearness is what we’ve missed most of all.

Maybe in this season of no sports and limited entertainment options, we might come to understand that we have all we need as we gather around a table with carryout food from our favorite local restaurant and more time than ever before to look around at our abundant blessings … and be thankful for them.

Maybe.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.