Restrict gun sales

to safeguard health

Re: March 28 article, “Paxton: Emergency coronavirus rules cannot restrict gun sales.”

Texas Attorney General Paxton cannot see the forest for the trees. He opines that Texas jurisdictions cannot regulate the sale of firearms under emergency orders requiring nonessential businesses to close.

Presumably, he bases this on the so-called sanctity of the Second Amendment. Although I think the United States Supreme Court has erred in its Second Amendment decision making, one only must apply logic to find Paxton's opinion untenable.

The First Amendment enables free exercise of religion, yet during the current COVID-19 crisis churches, temples and mosques are shuttered. The First Amendment enables peaceable assembly, yet folks cannot gather outside the Capitol now to express a political view. Why? To try to defeat the virus' spread.

Surely, having governmental bodies determine that a gun shop is nonessential and must close during this time of crisis is well within their powers to safeguard health.

Mike Riggs, Lakeway

Gun sales opinion

missing public good

Re: March 28 article, “Paxton: Emergency coronavirus rules cannot restrict gun sales.”

Let me see if I understand the logic behind closures for public health reasons.

Public libraries were among the first places to close due to the pandemic. Liquor stores were deemed "essential" and are allowed to stay open. The Texas Attorney General says that firearm stores must be allowed to stay open.

No, I still don't see any logic or public good. But I do see the source of campaign contributions.

Cynthia Scale, Austin

For our safety’s sake,

worship in the home

Re: April 2 article, “Faith leaders weigh reopening sanctuaries.”

Please don’t. Please don’t reopen sanctuaries. In February, a French evangelical megachurch in Mullhouse held a conference. At the end of that conference, no one reported flu-like symptoms. The attendees have been linked to 2,500 cases of coronavirus worldwide.

In early March, the members of a Mount Vernon, Wash., church choir met for practice. They refrained from hugging, kept their distance and used hand sanitizer. As of April 2, 45 of the 60 attendees fell ill and two had died.

Please stay home. If you won’t do it for yourself, please do it for me. I might have to cross your path at the grocery store.

Or if you won’t do it for you or me, do as Jesus suggests, “But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen.”

Please worship at home and help keep everyone safe.

Lynda West, Austin

Trump shows inability

to deal with this crisis

Well, the United States has always prided itself in being the leader in everything. Now the president must be really proud. He has outdone himself. As of March 26, we became the leader in number of coronavirus cases in the world.

This man cannot quit. He is blaming China, always someone else, for the spread around the world. Frankly, we have no one to blame for our spread of the virus in the U.S. but Donald Trump and his extremely incompetent choices for leadership in his administration.

It is way past time for Donald Trump, who obviously is not capable of dealing with any crisis, to step aside and let experts who can begin to deal with this situation in a more competent manner. Somehow, some way he must be corralled. Sooner rather than later.

Gael Simons, Austin

The folly of ignoring

advice of the experts

Re: March 29 commentary, “For Trump, 2020 will be a test of faith.”

“As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly,” Proverbs 26:11. It’s an old saying, vulgar, and a favorite among radical evangelicals.

Ironically, it provides a useful label for Dan Patrick and the so-called “evangelical Christians” who first deny the inconvenient scientific evidence of global warming, and now ignore the even more inconvenient medical experts’ warnings about the coronavirus.

What do you call someone who repeatedly ignores the advice of scientific experts? There’s a ready answer in the Bible: fools.

Mark Harwell, Lago Vista

Talk of sacrifice recalls

claims of death panels

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. is increasing just as the research-based epidemiology models predicted several weeks ago. The numbers on March 27 showed a 6-fold increase from the previous week, according to coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.

Sarah Palin had falsely claimed that the then-proposed healthcare legislation would result in death panels. How ironic that some current experts of her anti-science, anti-knowledge, credibility-deficient ilk are effectively proposing such death panels now.

Our brave Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is volunteering to sacrifice his own life as he and his like-minded cohorts propose potential death of others who did not sign up for their save-the-economy-now plan. Perhaps these experts know how economies can function when the bulk of the workforce is sick or taking care of the sick.

Veena Gondhalekar, Austin