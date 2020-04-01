Officials don’t comply

with virus messaging

While President Trump is urging us to keep social distancing, behind him his team is standing shoulder to shoulder. What kind of example is he setting?

Apparently, powerful people think that the rules do not apply to them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Afganistan recently, in spite of a near-global travel ban. Some powerful people in Washington defy preventative measures aimed at curbing the virus spread. Their business-as-usual actions are at odds with the restrictions everyday Americans find themselves under and with the government's own messaging.

This "do as I say, not as I do" ethos is common among powerful officials, who think they are above the rules for the general public.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that they should not be shaking hands and should be more separated at the press conferences. Trump should listen to him.

Martha Rogers, Austin

Time to end politics?

Start with Republicans.

Re: March 24 letter to the editor, “It's time for ending politics as usual.”

The Texas Congressional delegation is two-thirds majority Republican, with many having been in office for more than a decade.

The Republicans have also held both Senate seats for 27 years.

Therefore, I concur with the letter writer’s assessment — we should get rid of these bums/lifetime politicians.

Richard Salinas, Austin

What we don’t need is

more military hardware

Re: March 20 commentary, “An economic meteor is approaching. The Senate should go big.”

Hugh Hewitt talks correctly about the need for the Senate to confront the coronavirus pandemic with all of our resources for the sake of all our people, but in the midst of this he urges the Senate to appropriate funds for new B-21 bombers, F-35 fighters and Columbia-class submarines.

That is the wrong direction for this nation, which already has the most powerful military in the world. We do not need more military. We need to take the initiative to patiently negotiate with the other big powers to sharply reduce nuclear weapons and start on the path to peace that was so well begun by Reagan and Gorbachev.

Surely the pandemic that threatens so many with death can remind us of our desperate need to end the arms race and start the path to peace.

The Rev. John F. Yeaman, Austin

Worries about the future

should include climate

Kudos to our Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for caring so much about his grandchildren's future health and wealth.

But if he sincerely cared about the quality of life for his grandchildren's families in the future, why not begin working today to also preserve the health of our Earth's water, farmland and atmosphere and not not just our economic health?

If you are unable to breath fresh air, sustain agriculture or drink clean water, no amount of money generated today will be enough to make a difference to their quality of life in the future.

Jim Brooks, Austin

Twice, politicians have

thought him expendable

Twice my life considered expendable by politicians.

As a young Texan, politicians sent me to Vietnam to die for my country — which came close to happening a few times.

Now, a Texas politician wants me, as a grandparent, to die for the current economy. Twice now politicians have considered my life expendable for their political or economic ideologies.

Risking my life once for country is enough for me. I will continue to enjoy and protect my life, and those of my children and grandchildren, while being very suspicious of all politicians.

Glen Payne, Austin

Hypocrisy in Trump’s

Twitter post on vets

I don’t do Twitter so I didn’t read it directly, but it’s reported that he tweeted Sunday : “Happy National Vietnam War Veterans Day to all of our Vietnam era Veterans. You have earned our gratitude and thanks by your actions years ago and what you have done since returning home. The Nation thanks you and your families for your service and sacrifice. We love you!”

I emailed the White House to say this: Although I find your remarks hypocritical, on behalf of all of us veterans who didn’t have bone spurs and served our country while you stayed comfortably at home, we thank you.

Richard W. Rew, Austin