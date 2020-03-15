By CAPT. RUSSELL W. ARENDELL

After graduating from Cooper and then Texas Tech, I eventually made a career of the Navy and have now been back in Lubbock for 33 years.

While instructing at the U.S. Navy Supply Corps School located in Athens, Georgia, I submitted a composition regarding “What I Can Do for Freedom.” Periodically I enjoy reading it to see if I have changed my thoughts in any way. I haven’, and it really seems appropriate at this time in our country. It was written 56 years ago and seems to stand the challenge of time.

I was a shave-tail NAVY LTJG at the time. Years passed. I became the Navy Acquisition Director of Procurement for developing the Cruise Missile, Commander DCASMA Chicago for Administering Defense Contracts in that area, business office for development of the Navy Lamps Helicopter, Supply Officer of Keflavik, Iceland, Supply Officer of a destroyer, supply officer on an aircraft carrier, saw Vietnam duty, rigged a ship to pick up our first astronauts when they splashed off the coast of Florida (darn it, we were not the first ship there), got a taste of the Cuban blockade, was selected for grad school as an exchange student with the Air Force, and was selected to attend the Senior Naval War College Course.

Blessed beyond belief in my assignments, I retired a Navy Captain. My wife o f62 years, and I returned to our beloved Lubbock after 29 Navy moves and haven’t regretted a minute for doing so. I probably never had a better thought than when I wrote this composition.

Editor’s note: The following was written in April 1964 by Russell Arendell for which he was awarded $50 and a George Washington Honor Medal from the Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

The freedom and strength of our country is composed of the moral fiber of the individuals that make up this great country and the ties that unite us into fellow countrymen.

Our present freedoms, traditions, religion, and methods of maintaining man’s dignity are the mortar that bind the individuals and make us “One nation, under God, indivisible...”

The greatest threat to our freedom comes from within when our thinking and actions deteriorate or become stagnant from complacency and we weaken the binding ties by allowing our freedoms to gradually disappear.

I can best aid freedom by liberally exercising the privileges and freedoms I now enjoy: vote at my every opportunity, do my best to help maintain a strong and proper government, worship God in the manner in which I think He desires, do my best to correct any wrong that I believe exists, and attempt to make this attitude infectious in my sphere of influence.

Freedom is best served in this great country by strengthening the ties that bind its individuals. Only a strong, united, people can withstand Communism or any other threat to its society.