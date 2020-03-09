Don’t equate rebels

with Union soldiers

Re: March 5 commentary, “Honor all Texas veterans, or just some Texas veterans?”

Jerry Patterson reminds us that the United States Declaration of Independence states “Any people anywhere ... have the right to rise up and shake off the existing government ... .”

Patterson fails to recognize when your rebellion loses in the war you fought, you lose legitimacy as an insurgency. The failed Confederate Army is cast on the same heap of all the failed armies of history.

Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to the government of the United States of America. Thus the rebellion relinquished all moral authority in acknowledging surrender.

You do a disservice to truth if you equate the dead of the Union with those of a defeated enemy.

Honor the dead Confederates in your own personal fashion.

However, grant us the dignity of honoring our dead as heroes of these United States. Patterson cannot truthfully say the Sons of the Confederacy deserve the same singular honor.

Glenn Kelly, Leander

Re: March 5 commentary, “Honor all Texas veterans, or just some Texas veterans?”

I urge Mr. Patterson to travel to Germany, Italy and Japan to gain a broader perspective on how those who lose wars are remembered. In particular, I invite him to visit Mussolini Meadows in Rome, Tojo Terraces in Tokyo, and Hitler Heights in Berlin.

Please do that and report back on your findings.

Jeffrey Lazar, Lakeway

Kid’s joke is not

the problem here

Re: March 1 commentary, “Herman: Jewish joke by an Austin Jewish kid now a federal case.”

Ken Herman's column about the Jewish kid who made a joke, and one man's disdain hearing the joke — think about it.

The kid made a joke about himself, his religion, his situation, his thought. If we all had a lobotomy there would be no lawsuit.

Susan Etheredge, Luling

Virus also exposes

economic health woes

The COVID-19 virus is having a profound affect both globally and in the U.S. Since we do not have an effective vaccine, or an accurate testing protocol, we have a long road ahead of us in getting through this health crisis.

What this crisis does expose, though, is that we do not have a supply-based economy. A surging stock market, plus massive tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, will not protect our economy or our citizens in the crisis. Money flows upward — whether through tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, or through disposable income spending by the masses.

Stop accepting that a trickle-down economy will benefit us all in the long run. It’s time to vote in progressive candidates who can recalibrate our economy to provide a prosperous living for more citizens. Remember, the money will still flow upward, so vote!

Bill Brink, Austin

Buck stops with state

to ensure voter access

So, long lines at the polls, malfunctioning equipment, not enough paid staff. I’m sure you would have us blame our county officials, but the reality is that the buck stops with you, Gov. Greg Abbott and your Secretary of State, Ruth Hughs, when it comes to smooth elections in a state.

Your failure is indicated by long lines and low turnout rates year after year. Your ongoing efforts to suppress votes in Texas cost us money and hurt our democracy.

Our counties need more dollars and resources to be able to administer their voting responsibilities and encourage voter participation. And please double that amount if you plan to keep suppressing the vote.

Linda Miller, Austin

Abbott, Paxton aren’t

fighting for Texans

With a pandemic threatening the health of millions of Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are — of all things — litigating to deprive all of them of affordable healthcare by asking the courts to kill the Affordable Care Act.

They are spending taxpayers’ time and money to threaten our well being. They are both politicians, badly misguided and working to hurt Texans. Time to go.

Marc Murr, Austin