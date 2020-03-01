Christians ushered in the season of Lent a few days ago with Ash Wednesday observances. The day marks the beginning of a 40-day period that stresses self-reflection, introspection and sacrifice.

Many practitioners of the faith will give up something for Lent, abstaining throughout the season. Some might give up sweets or social media or something else that might have taken on an outsized place in one’s life. The key here is real sacrifice. Choosing to give up trigonometry or trapeze work misses the point – unless giving them up would be a sacrifice.

Along those lines, Pope Francis, during his traditional Ash Wednesday address in St. Peter’s Square, called on people to give up insulting others on social media, a request that, of course, led to a cascade of insults on social media.

The pontiff said that Lent “is a time to give up useless words, gossip, rumors, tittle-tattle and speak to God on a first-name basis,” according to a published report of what was said to be partially improvised comments. “We live in an atmosphere polluted by too much verbal violence, too many offensive and harmful words, which are amplified by the internet.”

The pope is, of course, correct about this. It has become far too easy to engage in verbal warfare with a total stranger from the comfort of one’s home, blithely tapping away on a keyboard with no regard for civility or courtesy. At best, this seems an uphill battle, but maybe Lent will give some people pause and cause them to withdraw from the world of virtual, verbal jousting.

Whether one is spoiling for battle or merely wading through the internet tides, it is amazing how much time we spend on social media these days. How did we fill the hours before? With actual conversation and productivity? I have a friend who accurately describes this diversion as “social not-working.” What if just a portion of that energy were directed toward other, more worthwhile, pursuits?

So here comes a suggestion to consider.

Prior to a meeting in Amarillo this week, I had occasion to remember the time I received a note of praise from former Globe-News sports writing legend Putt Powell. It was short and sweet and basically said “Good job. Enjoyed reading it and agree with you.” I still have the note in my archives, and I’m certain it was hammered out on an old typewriter, one methodical keystroke at a time.

I share this because few things can have the impact of a handwritten note. This is not to diminish other forms of communicated encouragement. It’s important to praise people and build them up. Sometimes, we do that with a quick email or even a face-to-face conversation (an art that is vanishing all too quickly).

However, when someone takes the time to put pen to paper, express real emotions and sentiments and then drop that note in the U.S. Mail, it’s something special. Now, that may be more meaningful to people my age, and I am something of a packrat by nature. I’ve kept virtually every note or letter I’ve gotten through the years.

I still remember the first time a letter arrived personally addressed to me in the A-J sports department. I was so excited. I tore it open and found the writer was, uh, definitely not a fan of a story I’d recently written. I’m not sure who wrote it as the signature said only, “A Loyal New Deal Fan.”

It taught me something about being eager to open the mail, but as former colleague Ray Glass told me that day, “It means someone took the time to read what you wrote and respond.” Let’s file that under the glass being half full.

To this day, I have a special place in my heart for those who take the time to write a handwritten note of encouragement. This has long been part of the DNA at United Supermarkets, where it is understood how a personalized written note could change the trajectory of someone’s day. Just in the brief time I’ve been back in the newspaper business, my days have been regularly made by a personal note from someone in the community. Thank you, by the way.

Here’s where I’m going. A few years ago, a pastor friend said that instead of giving something up for Lent, his congregation was going to take something on. This concept has gotten some traction in recent years during Lent. For example, at our church one year, the congregation “took on” reading one gospel account completely between Ash Wednesday and Easter.

This might be a good time to take on encouragement of others as an activity to replace some of that social media scrolling time. Most of us have been positively influenced by the words of others through the years. Likewise, a lot of us can recall those times when words, spoken or written, left a mark that remains today. Let’s face it, that old line about “names will never hurt me” is a crock.

A few years ago, I wrote a note of encouragement every day for a year to a Facebook “friend.” The practice became part of my morning routine. I started with a former first-grade classmate (yes, I can still remember that) and ended with a note to my mom. I sent them via the “messenger” application so it was private. Most people responded with a thank-you. Some didn’t, which is OK. The enjoyment is in the sending of the note, not in the being acknowledged for it. Many others said something along the lines of, “This is just what I needed to hear today.”

As with anything new, approach it in a way that will work. Maybe it’s a once-a-week note of appreciation or encouragement for someone in your sphere of influence. Obviously, I don’t know everyone who is reading this, but I know this: Someone you know needs to hear a kind word and you are uniquely qualified to provide it.

Don’t miss that opportunity because one day it will be too late.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.