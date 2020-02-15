Climate change fight

is a wise investment

Re: Feb. 9 article, “Costs emerge for Austin climate goals.”

Austin's initiative to mitigate carbon emissions is a starting point in the climate conversation.

The question really shouldn't be how much will it cost to plant trees, but what is the cost of doing nothing?

As a physician and board president of Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility, I am keenly aware of the health impacts of climate change. We are seeing rising cases of asthma, heat stroke, heart disease, vector borne illnesses, and other conditions that are a direct result of climate and pollution. Factor in the cost of natural disasters in terms of both human displacement and health, and $500,000 is clearly a wise investment.

Municipal level initiatives are a start, but should not be the end. It’s time to move to clean energy sources, even if it lightens the pocketbooks of stakeholders in the fossil fuel industry. The costs in terms of Texan’s health are too high.

Mary Ann Gonzales, Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility President, Austin

Report on Antarctica

requires our attention

Re: Feb. 8 article, “Antarctica sees its warmest temperature ever recorded.”

The World Meteorological Organization‘s report on Antarctica begs attention of our leaders to start addressing global warming and its devastating effects. The amount of ice lost annually from the Antarctic ice sheets has increased at least six-fold between 1979 and 2017.

The planet saw the warmest January on record in 2020 — after 2019 was proclaimed the second-warmest year on record. The records will likely be broken and the ice will continue to melt, driving sea levels to rise.

We have witnessed human suffering and damages over the last decade. In 2017 alone, the U.S. spent $306 billion in damages by natural disasters.

The majority of Americans want action. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a policy that will reduce America’s emissions quickly. It‘s supported by leaders of both parties, scientists, business leaders and economists. It’s simple, comprehensive and effective, will help low-income households, and create jobs.

Kalpana Sutaria, Austin

Pelosi should think

of nation’s interests

Nancy Pelosi and her team wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money and almost four years fighting our president.

Now, it would be in the best interest of our country for Pelosi's team to please try to work with our president. That is why they were elected — to work for our country, and not fighting, fighting, fighing the opposite party.

I used to be a dyed- in-the-wool Democrat until Pelosi took over the party and she has soured me so badly. It's a pity. Please look at what Trump has done for our country without the help of Pelosi's team.

Lawrence Holland, Georgetown

A contrite Trump?

It was all fantasy.

In an act of shear vindictiveness and pure revenge, President Trump fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

What crimes did these people commit? They responded to legally enforceable subpoenas to appear before the House and bravely told the truth. If that is now a crime in the United States, we have indeed sunk to the level of a third-rate dictatorship.

It is worth noting that retribution against a witness is illegal in federal court, but due to the Republican Senate’s dereliction of duty to hold Trump accountable, he is now officially above the law. Any thoughts that Donald Trump was going to learn any humility from the Impeachment process was pure fantasy.

Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, will you speak up? I doubt it. You will probably cheer Trump’s actions. The Republican Party has sold it’s soul to the devil swearing total loyalty to King Trump!

Brian Clark, Austin