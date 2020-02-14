Statesman’s photographs

earn longtime admiration

Here's a letter of thanks that I've meant to write for years.

So many of the photographs taken by the Statesman staff just take my breath away. Monday’s paper, for example, had Nick Wagner's photo of the dog diving into Lady Bird Lake. It made me long for Austin from my current whereabouts deep in Mexico.

As a photographer and teacher of contemplative photography, these in-the-moment offerings take me deep into the heart of this world. I am grateful.

Jake Lorfing, Austin

Rare moment: Column

writers in agreement

Re: Feb. 7 commentaries, "Act of bravery changed nothing and changed everything,“ and ”Mitt Romney: A modern man for all seasons.“

The Feb. 7 Opinion section’s commentaries were brilliantly aligned.

While I rarely agree with Mona Charen, both she and Dana Milbank hoisted Mitt Romney on the pedestal he finally earned. After years of waffling, hedging and flip-flopping, Romney took a remarkably strong stance against Trump’s many high crimes, misdemeanors, felonies and what have you.

Romney knew he would be viciously pilloried by Trump, his Republican henchmen and enablers, and his cult followers. Romney will surely be primaried from the right in 2024 and might lose his seat.

Trump’s crimes were enough to unite Milbank and Charen but not enough to stir more than a single, lonely Republican.

Ken Rygler, Round Rock

Impeaching Trump?

Find a crime first.

How to Impeach Trump:

Find a real crime. Have witnesses who actually heard the conversations. Have real evidence we can see. Do not select someone who makes up stories as your manager. Do not select an obsessive long-term enemy of the president as another manager, especially one who has never beaten him. Make certain that the managers aren’t lazy and stupid and that their case won’t be crushed in the first rebuttal.

Ask this “Can we win?” If not, drop it. Trump will use his victory to win big in the upcoming elections.

Ken Lawrence, Georgetown

Sad for children if train

no longer operates

For many years, the Zilker Zephyr provided fun times for children, and their parents and grandparents. Then a storm washed out the ground under the tracks near the lake, and the train could no longer operate.

Now we are told the city could not arrive at a solution with the train owner, and he is leaving, along with his train.

How sad. How sad for the children who will be so disappointed while they look for a new operator. The city is squandering $62.7 million rolling out the red carpet for homeless people, while turning a cold uncaring shoulder to the children of Austin. How sad. How cruel.

Steve Hundley, Austin

Maybe the president

is just fond of Kansas

President Trump tweeted congratulations to Kansas on the Super Bowl win of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, however, are the team of the largest city in Missouri. He got that one wrong.

But perhaps he's particularly fond of Kansas. Missouri will have a Republican primary on March 10, with multiple candidates. Republicans in Kansas won't have that choice. Leaders of the Kansas Republicans found that unnecessary and will simply to give all delegates to Trump.

John Keohane, Austin