OK, my Nutrisystem box containing a month’s worth of food arrived. It was huge. Did I really eat that much food in a mere 30 days? And this was diet food, too!

It was fun looking at the contents, each labeled breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack. The packets seemed awfully tiny, though. But what did I expect? The labels on the meals sounded delicious. Remember, I’d ordered the vegetarian package, so for dinner I had, for example, mushroom risotto, bean Bolognese, pizza and vegetarian chili.

Inside the box is a seven-day starter kit. I mention this so you don’t make the same mistake I did, which was to gobble down a bag labeled “snack” before I’d found the starter stuff.

I have to say, the food I ate on my first day was really good. The Belly Buster shake, despite having been made with water, was chocolate-y as all get out. The kung pao noodles (lunch) were so good that I drank the remaining sauce.

On the down side, it was only 20 minutes after I had those noodles that I was wondering what I could have for dinner. When could dinner officially start? Could it be as early as 4 p.m.? No? Maybe I could sleep until dinner. I stopped this train of thought and questioned myself. Was I really hungry, or was it just that I was accustomed to shoveling a lot more food into my mouth? Maybe next meal I could take smaller bites or eat slower so the meal wouldn’t be over so fast.

I have to confess, I sort of cheated the first day, but partly it was an accident. Habit drew me to the fridge and I’d snapped the lid on a soda can before I realized I’d done it. Well, I wasn’t going to waste a whole soda, so … But then, making matters worse, I also ate tomorrow’s snack, a chocolate and pretzel candy bar. This was about 3 p.m. I could go without dinner, I told myself, but even as the thought occurred, I knew that wasn’t going to happen.

This soda and extra candy bar lapse put me 250 calories behind the eight-ball on the very first day, but that wasn’t as bad as it could have been, right? All told, if my math was right, I had ingested 1,625 calories on that first day I shudder to think what my normal pre-Nutrisystem count might have been.

One word of warning: if you oppose food additives, don’t try this diet. My eyebrows kept arching higher and higher as I read the ingredients, but I guess a lot of unpronounceable stuff is in there so the food doesn’t go bad during its month-long stay in the pantry. What stuff am I talking about? Well, try acetylated monoglycerides. Or, how about tetrasodium pyrophosphate?

I weighed my options and decided I’d ingest anything to lose my extra weight. Besides, I wasn’t going to be eating this stuff for the rest of my life, was I? On the other hand, I really liked the taste of the meals and they were super easy to microwave. After the initial $422 outlay, subsequent months, I was told, would only cost $261. That’s for a five-day week, and it’s probably a lot less than I usually spend on food. We’ll see.