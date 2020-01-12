Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has undertaken the momentous task of counting its population. This year you can play a key role in this important event. The U.S. Census Bureau is currently recruiting to fill hundreds of temporary positions in Erath County to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Census results are used to determine your representation in Congress and help inform how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, roads and schools and more. Please help us make sure everyone is counted in our community.

NOW is the time to apply. Census taker positions start at $15 an hour, plus over 50 cents per mile for mileage. Hours and scheduling are extremely flexible so you can work after or around your current job, or on weekends, or after normal business hours. Whether you have a full time job, work part time, are retired, or are a student, employment with the Census is a great opportunity to earn some extra income while serving your community.

To apply or find out more information:

Go to: Call: Text:

2020census.gov/jobs 1 855 JOB 2020 texasjobs to 313131

Please consider supporting our community by serving as a Census taker, and help us make sure everyone is counted in the upcoming U.S. Census 2020.

Kindest regards,

Mayor Doug Svien