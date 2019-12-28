Unwanted calls have been driving me crazy lately. For me, it’s a short drive. I decided to do something about it, especially since the holidays seem to be bringing more scam calls than ever. Rather than ignore the 20 to 30 unwanted calls I’ve been getting weekly on my home and cell phone, I decided to answer some of them.

I wanted to identify those callers and remind them that I was signed up with the federal do-not-call registry. I also wanted to test some suggestions I’ve heard from friends to mess with telephone intruders. If I have to put up with these intruders, I should have fun doing it.

In one recent week, I got 10 calls from automated dialers. Plus, I got one live call from a guy selling vehicle warranties; one woman saying I needed to pay off a non-existent school loan; one fake IRS guy threatening to put me in jail if I didn’t pay my taxes; one fake “agent” accusing me of money laundering; another trying to get me to refinance a mortgage; one hustling hearing aids; and a dozen hang-ups.

For three others, I never heard what the callers were selling, or scamming, because I did my best imitation of a fax machine – a long, loud screech. It was a trick I heard from a Facebook friend. (Caution: to prevent certain embarrassment, be sure it’s not a friend or grandma calling.)

I probably sounded more like a chicken being butchered than a fax machine. But it worked. The callers hung up quickly. For two other calls, I tried what another friend did. I answered the phone by saying “National Bureau of Instigation, Captain Nemo speaking.” It threw them off their game both times. One person stammered and said, “Wrong number.” The other just hung up. For the hearing-aid salesman, I kept saying “What? What?” over and over until he got the message.

The fake IRS call was the second I’d gotten in recent months. Like the earlier caller, this guy sounded Middle Eastern, but identified himself as agent Al Jones. He said I owed $1,500 in back taxes and demanded I pay up or he was sending the local sheriff after me. He turned me over to another guy who also was named Al. He repeated the first guy’s spiel and said the sheriff was on his way. I told him his threat couldn’t be true because our sheriff in Bastrop was too busy rounding up immigrants for ICE to be working for the IRS too. I asked if he was a citizen because the sheriff would want to know. He called me a name I can’t repeat and hung up.

Another fake agent, who never did provide his agency’s name, said I was under investigation for money laundering. If I paid a fine via gift cards, they would forgive me. That fine also was around $1,500. It must be a popular scam figure. I confessed that I had accidentally left several dollar bills in my pocket when I washed my pants, but that was the only time I ever laundered money. He paused a second before realizing I was screwing with him. He called me a name and hung up.

If you don’t want to play games with these callers, sign up your mobile and home phones free with the Federal Trade Commission’s do-not-call registry (donotcall.gov). It helps with robocalls but doesn’t stop crooks. Also, ask your telephone service provider what it can do to help. In addition, you can research free and paid call-blocking services available online.

Meanwhile, I’m planning another trick the next time I get an unwanted call – singing my best rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. They’ll wish they had gotten the fax machine.