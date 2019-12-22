Trump is draining

the swamp of facts

Re: Dec. 15 article, “In Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook deposition, a persona undone.”

One of Donald Trump’s favorite rally lines is “Drain the swamp.” I never quite understood this considering how many Trump associates are currently residing in jail or awaiting trial, but now I understand.

Robert Barnes is serving as the lead counsel for Trump favorite Alex Jones in a lawsuit brought by parents of the Sandy Hook victims.

Barnes recently told the court, in regard to Jones’ defense, “This is the case that’s going to decide the future of the free press. That’s why it’s so critical, that’s why I need it decided in the high plains of the law and not mired in the swamp of the facts.”

Credit where it is due. Trump is doing a great job of draining “the swamp of the facts.”

Steve Power, Austin

Americans will remove

Trump from office

Re: Dec. 19 commentary, “Why these past few weeks have been the best of Trump’s presidency.”

Marc Thiessen says the emperor is wearing clothes. Impeached? Who cares?

Because the Democrats were successful in impeaching President Trump it is a fine day in Trump’s America. Thiessen looks at the economy humming along and surmises the Republican-controlled Senate can decide to march in lockstep and defeat an impeachment trial.

Thiessen makes no excuses for senators who fail to even consider the evidence of a trial. Ignoring their sworn duty to protect and defend the Constitution is his foregone conclusion for Republicans.

What he fails to see are polls recognizing the emperor is indeed wearing no clothes. A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed in a general election 48 percent are certain to vote against Trump, while 34 percent say they are certain to vote for him.

America has already impeached Trump in the House. We the People will finish his removal at the ballot box in 2020.

Glenn Kelly, Leander

Sour grapes from 2016

driving impeachment

The crazies running the Democratic Party never learn. Ever since November 2016, they’ve been after President Donald Trump for beating Hillary Clinton in the election.

They seem to think that impeachment will ruin his chances for reelection in 2020.

Just the opposite is true.

Most people will see this for what it’s worth — a bunch of nuts out to get Trump for beating the worst candidate in history.

Jim Kilpatrick, Austin

Wrong call running

Gerson ’from the right’

Re: Dec. 14 commentary, “Which is worse, bigotry or cowardice in the face of it?”

You supposedly have an opinion page to offer views from the left and from the right.

The audacity to include anyone from either the New York Times or the Washington Post as a view from the right is comical.

On Dec. 14 the bias of your newspaper was highlighted by having an opinion column from Michael Gerson, of all people.

Can you tell your readers just how his views represent the right? His commentary was about bigotry and cowardice. You can guess what voting block he was inferring to.

From the right? Yeah, right!

Pat Conway, San Antonio

Reasonable Republicans

need to help oust Trump

Re: Dec. 14 commentaries, “Climate denial and the party that ruined the planet” and “Which is worse, bigotry or cowardice in the face of it?”

The two political columns on the Dec. 14 editorial page by Paul Krugman and Michael Gerson hit the nails on the head!

This country — indeed the whole planet — is in deep trouble due to the American Republican party. If the “GOP non-haters" of Gerson don't join with the Democrats to oust Trumpism, American democracy may indeed be killed, as Krugman fears.

These “non-haters” must be convinced to vote for the Democrat in 2020 and not just sit it out or go for a third party. Democrats must nominate someone the reasonable right can support.

Eugene Czora, Cedar Creek

Gerson’s column only

widened political chasm

I have come to expect blatant partisanship throughout your paper: the wording of headlines on the front page, Ken Herman’s drumbeat of hatred for Republicans, etc.

But on the opinion page I hope to see some semblance of a contrasting viewpoint. Paul Krugman, of course, tells us that the Republican Party has ruined the planet. But Michael Gerson in the “contrasting“ viewpoint, labeled “from the right“ assures us that Republicans are people who are prejudiced and contemptuous of anyone not like themselves. It is not surprising that most Republicans have canceled their newspaper subscriptions.

By printing only such incendiary and slanted viewpoints, you are contributing to the chasm between people who disagree in this country, and you are making it harder than ever before to have a mutually respectful, courteous interchange of views.

Cindy Brown, Austin