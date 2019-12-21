I listened to the impeachment articles mark-up hearings all day last Thursday. This helped me to formulate my personal idea of what hell might be like: Hell would be having to listen to Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, saying anything beyond a simple “yes” or “no.” His is not an example of an accent I would associate with the state of Georgia.

Until the harangues from Collins that I and the rest of the viewing audience had to endure, I had always liked a man with a slight Southern accent. Indeed, when my husband was alive, I used to urge him to say, over and over again, a couple of words he said in a particularly melodious way: “Pecan bottom.” I know it sounds dumb, but I wish I had a recording of Davis, my husband, saying “pecan bottom.” My hope would be that the caress of Davis’s Abilene accent would serve as an antidote to the grating sound of Doug Collins’s every rant.

But a fierce dislike of Doug Collins’s voice wasn’t my only take-away. A collateral benefit of my viewing binge was this: I can now recognize Louie Gohmert’s voice even when I’m lying on the bed with my eyes closed. This is not a talent I ever would have sought.

I initially tried watching the mark-up hearings with a friend. Said friend couldn’t keep from heckling. Whenever he heckled, I couldn’t hear what the people on television were saying. I had to ask him to leave.

It isn’t that I wasn’t heckling too. But years of sitting in corporate meetings when I worked for a large health care organization had taught me to heckle in a voice only I could hear. This friend of mine, the out-loud heckler, hadn’t had to learn this skill. He’d been a freelancer all his adult life.

But back to the hearings. I’m so glad I was watching them on television. If I’d been there in person, I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to control myself despite my long years of training. I’m sure that, after a few hours of Trump-blinded Republicans belting out their outrage, I’d have leapt from my chair, screaming like that person Edvard Munch painted, only to be grabbed by the Secret Service or whoever does the grabbing at the Capitol, and hurled out of the room.

I don’t know what happens after that, free speech and all. Banned from the Capitol for life?