One of the most sought-after capacities in a political consultant is the ability to predict elections. Many consultants have been wearing rose-colored glasses.

The results of the 2016 presidential election left many such “gurus” flat-footed and embarrassed. Donald J. Trump won the 2016 presidential election fair and square. The egg covered the left-wing news media as the polling results clearly showed the looming Clinton defeat. And that was when the impeachment ball got rolling full speed.

But something very interesting and surprising (to some) happened in the United Kingdom last week. The British Labour Party was dealt a stunning defeat. Prime Minister Boris Johnson engineered a stunning Tory sweep the likes of which had not been seen since 1935. The liberal Labour Party thought they had it in the bag, as did the British news media. Beginning to see a pattern here?

Throughout the brief British election cycle (usually much shorter than ours) Johnson's Tory campaign focused on the workers and families that the Labour Party had forsaken. You see, there was a referendum in June 2016 in which the Brits voted to leave (Brexit) the European Union. But the British establishment disapproved of Brexit and fought it with delay after delay.

The EU was sold as a means to strengthen the economy of all the country members by removing trade barriers and virtually erasing borders. Instead, it made European life hell.

What the Brits got was a tax-sucking monster that eliminated jobs, gave fishing rights in traditional fishing grounds to other EU countries and resulted in the uncontrolled influx of millions of Middle Eastern migrants who have become burdens on the host nations' economies. The number of lost British jobs was staggering.

Johnson knew what his British countrymen wanted. He promised that to them and will certainly deliver with his new, solid majority in Parliament, and a certain exit from the EU.

The similarity of the Tory upset to our 2020 presidential and congressional elections has already drawn pundits to make predictions favoring Trump and Republicans. Recent polling had Trump at a 50% approval rating, which is higher than Barack Obama at the same point in his first term, and Obama did not have an impeachment looming. On Tuesday, Trump was at 48% approval, compared to Obama’s 47% on the same day in 2011, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Americans have always liked fair play. The fact that the Democrats were already plotting to impeach President Trump after Election Day in 2016 does not sit well with the 63 million voters who cast their ballot for Trump. To them, an impeachment, conviction and removal is equal to disenfranchisement or ballot fraud.

Other examples to possible election upsets exist closer to home. In Bastrop County, several issues spring to mind where the interests of the people were not served.

During the county budget discussions, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape fought tooth and nail with Sheriff Maurice Cook over the sheriff’s department budget with regard to deputy pay. Law enforcement organizations need a step pay grade system to ensure retention of trained officers. Without a clear career path, Bastrop County had already become a training facility for officers who are hired away by other counties with a more attractive pay system.

Pape’s plan was to eliminate a deputy position and use those salary savings to award stipends to deputies.

Ultimately, Cook agreed to give up a vacant deputy position and use the salary savings for an annually-renewed $65,000 fund for deputies’ salaries, instead of a one-time stipend.

Under Cook’s “career incentive program,” all officers would be divided into three groups, and each group will receive pay raises every two to three years on staggered schedules.

Another recently letdown was Pape's hiring of an Office of Emergency Management deputy chief in October, who in my opinion is unqualified for the job. There were several qualified candidates who applied for the position.

The county also passed a tax rate at the allowable maximum, "just in case" because legislated restrictions were to kick-in Jan. 1, 2020. This a perfect example of "get it while the gettin's good" kind of fiscal policy. Property taxes are swiftly taxing people out of their homes. Adding an unnecessary tax burden like this is extremely unreasonable.

This is not good governance. In the next two election cycles Bastrop voters should remember what elected officials did to, or for, them.

The people of Great Britain certainly did that just last week.