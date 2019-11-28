As global citizens, we have a moral responsibility and duty to ensure the Earth will be habitable for future generations. That might sound like a big goal, but we can all do our part by reducing food waste, following the lead of our local businesses and restaurants that aim to make Austin a Zero Waste city by 2040.

Americans throw out more than 1,250 calories per day per person. The effects of food waste are wide-reaching: Fresh water is squandered to produce food that goes uneaten. Farms expand to produce more food, contributing to deforestation and reduced oxygen production as pastures replace trees. Fishing efforts have also expanded, harvesting food that other animals need, which strains wildlife and causes a loss in the biodiversity of ecosystems. The production and decomposition of uneaten food is responsible for at least 2.6 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate change.

In October 2018, Austin fully implemented an ordinance preventing restaurants from disposing of food waste in landfills. Austin’s Universal Recycling Ordinance requires all food-permitted businesses and restaurants to donate extra food to shelters, send food scraps to animal farms or compost organic waste. Additionally, businesses must implement education programs for their employees and submit a strategy plan for abiding by the diversion plan. Entities that do not comply face daily fines of up to $2,000 per violation.

With Austin being the live music capital of the world, a technology hub for Google, Amazon and Oracle, and (without a doubt) the best city in the world, it only makes sense that we would take the lead in being one of the first U.S. cities to achieve zero waste by 2040.

So, how can Austinites change their lifestyles?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Food Recovery Hierarchy suggests different levels of action that people can take, starting with reducing the amount of extra food produced, donating surplus food to those who are hungry in our community, and diverting food scraps to feed animals.

You can start with simple changes in your own kitchen: Prepare smaller amounts of food, purchasing only what you need from the grocery store. You can also explore creative ways to use leftovers instead of tossing them out. For example, leftover vegetables can go into soups or sauces; extra fruit can be used to top desserts.

Composting is a popular phenomenon in Austin, but I propose that we go beyond that and practice feeding hungry people and animals in the area. Look in your own cupboard for unopened, unexpired food that you can donate to a local food pantry or the Central Texas Food Bank. Even if it is only one can, that donation can provide lunch or dinner from someone who may not have that option.

During the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the Central Texas Food Bank provided more than 39.2 million pounds of food to families in need, an average of 200,000 individuals each month, across a 21-county area. Working with farms, retailers and other companies along the food supply chain, the food bank in 2017 rescued roughly 22.3 million pounds of food that otherwise might have been thrown out. Some of that food — fresh produce, meats and dairy products — went to families fed by the food bank. Near-expired foods went to feed the animals at the Austin Zoo and other animal organizations.

These efforts show how we can rethink our use of food to sustain others in our community. Let’s all do our part and go beyond composting to make Austin Zero Waste by 2040.

Alfred is a native Austinite and a senior at Cornell University studying Development Sociology and minoring in Anthropology, Law & Society, and Inequalities.