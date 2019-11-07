In my teens I had a memorable baseball coach named Eddie. He taught us more than how to bunt and catch a fly ball without getting bonked on the head. He coached us to take responsibility for our actions. If you mess up, admit it, he said. Say “sorry” to your teammates, shake it off, and try to do better next time. Above all, don’t be a liar or bully.

I think about Eddie sometimes when I read about the latest lie or outrageous action or Twitter rant from President Donald Trump. I’d bet my old Wilson ball glove that Trump never had someone like Eddie around to coach him. Too bad. Trump could have learned a lot from Eddie.

For one thing, Trump doesn’t admit mistakes. He never says he’s sorry. Instead, he blames others, or he tries to deflect criticism by making false accusations. Trump, for example, falsely blamed his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the investigation of Russia’s interference in our 2016 presidential election. Trump has blamed “fake news media” for rightly investigating corruption in his administration. He has blamed the Federal Reserve for unfavorable economic news, while denying the impact of his trade wars on the economy and on farmers. He has blamed the current impeachment inquiry on witch-hunting by Democrats, even though he was the one trying to extort political help from a foreign government, Ukraine, which precipitated the inquiry.

If Trump were half the man that Eddie was, he would make a long list of apologies, instead of making flimsy excuses. For starters, Trump should apologize to the following:

● Hillary Clinton. For years, Trump and his supporters have attacked Clinton, calling her a crook about her use of a private email server while secretary of state. Trump’s allegations led to his supporters chanting “lock her up.” But the results of a three-year State Department investigation, released in October with little fanfare, cleared Clinton of mishandling classified information. For once, Trump had no comment.

● Barack Obama. Trump gained political traction by falsely accusing former President Obama of being a foreigner. At every opportunity Trump has falsely blamed Obama for everything from organizing anti-Trump protests to faulty White House air conditioning. One thing Trump no longer mentions, however, is Obama’s golfing. Trump, who once said he would be too busy as president to play golf, has spent more than $100 million in taxpayer money on golf outings during his presidency, Forbes reported in July.

● The Whistleblower. Trump assailed the patriotic federal employee who blew the whistle on Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump called the whistleblower a traitor. However, the whistleblower was concerned about our nation’s security and accurately reported the conversation. Trump admitted the gist of the call, as did a White House summary. Other courageous employees later corroborated the whistleblower’s account that Trump pressured Zelensky for political favors in return for military aid. Trump also attacked several of them, including a military hero. These patriots deserve an apology too.

● The Kurds. By announcing a pullout of U.S. troops from northern Syria in October, Trump betrayed and abandoned our ally, the Kurds, who had led the fight against ISIS terrorists. Trump opened the door for Turkey to attack the Kurds, displacing more than 100,000 Kurds and allowing the escape of ISIS prisoners. Trump’s rash act badly tarnished America’s credibility.

● The American people. Since taking office, Trump has made 13,435 documented false or misleading claims though mid-October, according to the Washington Post fact checker. It is an affront to every U.S. citizen. We all deserve an apology for such egregious behavior. But I won’t hold my breath.