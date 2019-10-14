Some awards the

president could win

It was bad enough that Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize and our self-proclaimed genius in the White House hasn't even been nominated for that prestigious award, but now, some nobody who has never had his own reality TV show is to be given the Nobel Prize in chemistry? Who ever heard of John Goodenough? How many golf resorts does he own? None?

The fact that Donald Trump knows absolutely nothing about chemistry shouldn't preclude him from at least a nomination for that award. After all, he knows zip about running a country, and still was elected to the highest office in the land.

Perhaps there is a Nobel Prize for bankruptcy, or arrogance? If so, it would be a crime if Trump did not receive one or both of those awards.

Dennis Pratt, Georgetown

Focus on Columbus'

legacy, achievements

The voyages of Christopher Columbus represent a tremendous human achievement. For many, the journeys of Columbus epitomize the "voyage(s)" to freedom and a better life.

Many proclaim Columbus as a visionary who opened a new land of opportunity for the oppressed masses of Europe. Others denounce him as an opportunist who massacred, enslaved and spread disease among the indigenous people. We should be cautious about applying 21st century thinking to the prevailing moral standards of 15th century Europe.

Columbus is an inspiration to those who possess the courage and determination to take a chance and start over by coming to a new land with hope and a desire for a better future for themselves and their posterity. Columbus opened a New World with unlimited potential and possibilities. His ingenuity, intensity and imagination have fostered a period of discovery and breakthroughs that remain alive today.



John Di Genio, Cibolo

Utility must increase

its clean energy goals

I was disappointed to see that Austin Energy garnered a score of 80/100 points on Sierra Club’s Texas Clean Energy Scorecard. For all I hear about Austin Energy's clean energy leadership, their renewable energy and residential energy efficiency goals are average, not leading.

Austin Energy needs to dramatically increase renewable energy goals and commit to closing all its old, carbon-producing power plants. Nationwide, many utilities have committed to 100% renewable energy, but Austin Energy’s current goal is just 65% by 2027.

Austin Energy has done fine with its commercial energy efficiency programs and community solar offerings, which help Austinites access clean energy and lower bills, but there's much to improve. It's shocking that Austin Energy outperformed all other utilities in the state. This should be a wake-up call for Texas. We are already seeing tremendous climate change effects, and utilities can help eliminate all forms of pollution and make energy more affordable.

Shane Johnson, Austin

Bigger play for story

on Russia interference

Re: Oct. 9 article, "Report details Russian troll efforts in Texas."

I have only one complaint about the story that ran in Wednesday's American-Statesman about the broad Russian efforts to destroy our democracy by attacking our election system — it should have been above the fold on the front page. Instead, it was buried on B3.

Considering that the Russians are licking their chops on interfering in the 2020 election, I ask you to rerun the story on the front page with a bold black border. Far too many Texans don't have a clue that they were manipulated by the Russians in 2016 and will be again in the next election.

Clifton Smith, Austin