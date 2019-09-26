The presidency of the United States is an extremely complicated administrative position. In fact, our president heads up the largest administrative organization in the world. Federal agencies under the president’s responsibility include Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Justice, Interior, Labor, Health & Human Service, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and Housing and Urban Development. The number of full time employees in the various departments of the federal government total more than 2,000,000 including postal and social security workers, and that isn’t all. The president is also commander-in-chief of our military forces which adds an additional 2,500,000 to the list of people under the leadership of the president. By comparison, McDonald’s, one of the largest employers in the United States, has approximately 1,900,000 employees.

If you think I have written that opening paragraph to impress you with the enormity of the responsibilities of the president you are right. It is a huge job. Some would say, “An impossible job.”

For most professions (doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers and even truck drivers), we assume that a person needs both training and experience. For that reason we have higher education with study majors all over the map. A person can get educational foundations for, literally, hundreds of professions. Then, whether it is doctors and nurses or school teachers, hands-on experience is necessary. All doctors have hospital residencies, nurses training programs require “floor time” in hospitals, and school teachers actually teach under supervision in schools. All must complete both the training and the hands-on experience before being given a license to “practice.”

How would one prepare for taking on the largest and most complicated administrative job in the world? One might assume there would be preparation/training that would be required, at least some appropriate experience to get someone ready for such an enormous responsibility. Not so. In fact, when the Constitution of the United States was written when most of the people in the 13 colonies had no education at all. Our first president, George Washington, was a land surveyor by profession who was general of our army when we won our freedom from England. At that time the federal government was not envisioned as a huge bureaucracy but, instead, as a small administrative unit that coordinated necessities between the 13 colonies. The federal government didn’t even have a police force, much less an army.

Due to the lack of qualifications listed in the Constitution, our presidents have had a variety of backgrounds prior to becoming president. We have presidents with no college (Harry S. Truman) and presidents with Ivy League backgrounds, (John F. Kennedy, George Bush, 41 and George W. Bush, 43); we have former Governors (Ronald Reagan, Franklin Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter); military generals (Dwight Eisenhower, Andrew Jackson and Ulysses Grant). Sixteen of our presidents previously served as Senators. James Monroe was the first and Barack Obama the last.

When we judge candidates for president what qualifications should we be looking for? It would seem logical that we find someone who has a demonstrated understanding of our Constitution, how our government works between our three major branches of government - Executive, Legislative and Judicial. Additionally, it seems logical that we should look for someone who has experience with a large bureaucracy.

One of our recent presidents was a Congressman, Ambassador to the United Nations and then to China, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Director of the CIA, and served eight years as Vice President. Thus, he had extensive experience in both the legislative and executive branches of our government. That was George H.W. Bush, our 41st president.

Of our 45 presidents which one had the least credentials? I will leave that question for your judgement.

