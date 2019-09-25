According to an unofficial study of these kinds of things, the typical American family has five boxes of breakfast cereal in their pantry.



We have 15.



I suppose this might somewhat make sense if we had three times the number of people in our household. But we don’t. There are just four of us. And since I don’t really eat the stuff, it means that the other people in my family are averaging five boxes of cereal each.



That, my friends, is a whole lot of bran.



The problem is everybody likes something different. My husband likes the kinds of cereal I call “horse food.” Basically, it looks like hay to me. It’s got lots of fiber and is so crunchy that I can hear him eating breakfast in the kitchen when I’m still in bed.



The kids, of course, like anything where sugar is the first ingredient and there is more nutritional value in the cardboard box than in the actual cereal. Their perfect breakfast food would be called “Super Sugar-Frosted Cocoa Peanut Butter Choco-Puffs,” with enough sugar in it to put a diabetic elephant in to shock.



Lest you think I am a nutritional moron, I don’t actually let the kids eat this junk for breakfast. The sugar cereal is a treat they can have after they eat some healthy cereal for breakfast. This is where the other five cereals come into play. Will they eat Dad’s horse cereal? Neigh. So, I need to get five other kinds of healthy, kid-friendly cereals for them to choose from.



Knowing this is the way of the world at my house, I try to hold the line at 15 because a) we have no more room in our pantry and b) people who have actually seen my pantry are starting to call me the Crazy Cereal Lady.



But one day, I made a critical error in judgement: I took the kids food shopping.



“Mom, come here quick,” I heard my daughter yell from the next aisle. Imagining her buried beneath a toppled shelf of soup cans, I raced to her rescue.



But she was not buried under soup. She was not even in the soup aisle. She was, surprisingly, in the cereal aisle, where I found her completely intact and holding a box of New Super Golden something or other.



“Look Mom, they have the new cereal I want to get. Can we get it? Can we get it? Can we get it? Huh? Huh? Huh? Can we?”



“No, we have enough cereal,” I said firmly.



“But we don’t! We’re running low. And besides, this one has a third less sugar,” she said pointing to the proclamation on the front of the box.



Ah, the “less-sugar” strategy. She found my Achilles heel.



“Tell you what. I’ll get it, but you have to finish one other box from the pantry before you can open this one.”



“Deal,” she said triumphantly.



The next morning, we met in the kitchen.



“Mom, can I have breakfast,” she asked.



“Sure,” I said opening the pantry door to expose the vast selection of cereal boxes. “What do you want?”



“Can you make pancakes?”

This is a repeated Lost in Suburbia column, which has appeared in GateHouse Media newspapers since 2008. As Tracy Beckerman’s main column is shifting focus - her kids are grown and she has moved back to the city - we are rerunning her earlier work for readers who may have missed these the first time around. You can follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LostinSuburbiaFanPage/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tracybeckerman.