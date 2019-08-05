Reader: Cornyn's

response was weak

Re: Aug. 1 letter to the editor, "Cornyn: Foreign interference threatens our democracy."

Dear Sen. Cornyn,



I find your description of taking the “threats very seriously" a really weak response to the need for election security. How much do Russian (or Chinese, or Iranian, etc.) hackers really care that hacking and/or tampering with the election is illegal?



And: Oh, my, said hackers wouldn’t be able to enter the country? Oh, that‘ll help !



How about some real cybersecurity? How about some paper ballots? How about addressing general inconsistencies in the security of voting machines state-to-state?



Lissa Hattersley, Austin

Newfound appreciation

for history of tract

Re: July 26 article, "UT’s Brackenridge field lab has rich history, uncertain future."

Readers of the Statesman should appreciate fine essays and I'd like to applaud Jerald Pinson's historical review of the University of Texas field lab, published July 29.

I thought I knew a lot about the Brackenridge tract since I'm a Lions Muny duffer but I learned quite a bit more. Pinson's description of the 1900 flood — its formation and catastrophic destruction — was so vivid that I felt awful imagining those poor souls then.

I thought I knew a great deal about Col. Brackenridge but now know more about him and George Littlefield. But the main thrust of the essay is about the breakthrough research being done by Dr. Larry Gilbert and all his erudite colleagues. The UT field lab ties Muny with the same absolute need for preservation.

Gil P. Roebuck, Austin

Market rate argument

a fallacy in this case

Re: July 31 article, "Travis County elected officials, paid less than in similar counties, to get hefty raises."

With our property taxes soaring, our county officials have given themselves a mere 14% increase (the budget department recommended 27%). I suspect they think that we, the taxpayers, should thank them.

The median household income in Travis County is $72,884 — and they seem to think that their salary should be roughly twice that median. The apparent justification was to bring their pay in line with what commissioners earn in other large Texas counties.

But the "market rate" argument is a total fallacy — we aren't a manufacturing company shopping for a new chief executive — these are public servants and they are our employees.

If they aren't happy with their current salary (or a more appropriate increase), let them move to another county (or state) and see how they fare. I encourage you, my fellow taxpayers, to vote against each and every one of these greedy souls unless they renounce this unconscionable pay increase.



Jeffrey Lazar, Lakeway

Liberals in charge are

force-feeding ideology

There are many of us fiscal conservatives who live and work in and around Austin who are about fed up with all the extreme liberal ideology being forced down our throats every day.

It has become a city of spend and tax..Of course, with a liberal mayor, a purely liberal city council, a liberal sheriff and a liberal district attorney, what should we expect? Nothing more than another San Francisco-like sanctuary city with all the filth and problems that come with it. Homeless people setting up tent cities all around town possibly in your back yards. We had better get out the pressure hoses to start washing our streets. It is coming — exactly more of what many have just escaped from in California.

Phil Meaux, Austin

And you believe Trump

is the truth teller?

Re: July 28 article, "Lakeway view of Trump nuanced."

After reading comments from one of the Lakeway residents regarding his support for Trump, it is hard for me to understand how he can reconcile all the contradictory statements that he made. He starts off by saying, "Most of us disagree with his profanity, with his disrespect for women. We disagree with his insulting people, with his inability to work with people. ... His lack of being presidential. It gains him nothing to be insulting to somebody."



He goes on to say that, "People are tired of the choreographed politics. We're tired of this facade. We're tired of political correctness. We want a guy to tell the truth."



So, you think Trump is that guy? The same person that has over 10,000 well-documented lies to his credit since taking office? This is who you are counting on to tell the truth?



If that's the case, God help us all.

Ted Ducote, Austin