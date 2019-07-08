I’m doing my spring-cleaning a little late this year. My corner of the bedroom has shrunk due to the pile of books that grows like a fungus. They’re like weeds; I pull them and cull them and get rid of them, but I can never seem to tackle the roots. They come back with a vengeance. In my case, the root is my own fault.

Hello, my name is Renae, and I am a book hoarder.

Last week, I spent fifteen minutes a day going through the pile in my corner. My plan was to get rid of most of the books there; I’d take them straight to my car trunk and donate them to . . . I don’t know. Somewhere that takes books. I set aside a clothesbasket for the books I couldn’t bear to part with, thinking I’d allow myself grace for a couple of my favorites.

My pile of books has now been transferred to the clothesbasket. There are two books in the trunk of my car. (They are both library books.)

I simply cannot bear to part with my 1992 Weight Watchers Cookbook. Their plan has changed so many times since then, and I might decide I need to check off the nutrition boxes instead of count points. Besides, Jello mold recipes are hard to find these days. There’s also a Weight Watchers Five-Ingredient-or-Less Cookbook, for when I’m in a hurry.

Then there’s the bug encyclopedia. It’s titled, That Gunk on Your Car: A Unique Guide to Insects of North America. I have no idea where that came from, but it’s fascinating. Do you know the difference between a muscid fly and a soldier fly? I don’t. That’s why I couldn’t possibly donate that book. What if there’s a plague?

There are also several murder-mysteries, and enough sweet romance to keep me busy for a month of lazy Saturday afternoons. And I have a hefty stack of children’s picture books, to keep a four-year-old entertained while I read my sweet romance. I don’t have a four-year-old, but I might someday. I hear grandchildren are the bomb diggety.

Okay, when I have grandchildren I will probably read to them, which means I still won’t have time for my sweet romance. But it somehow all works out in my mind.

I asked my husband to build me a new room for all my books. He asked if I wanted him to add that to the list before or after the indoor heated pool. I think they’re both urgent needs.

Though it breaks my heart to do so, I suppose I’ll go through the stack again. I really don’t have room for all those books. But there’s one book I can never live without, and that’s my Bible. Talk about a multi-use tool; God’s Word is applicable to every area of our lives. It’s not just words on a page, either. Those words are the living God, in a form we can see and touch.

It is an endless source of wisdom (2 Timothy 3:16-17). It is a light for dark times (Psalm 119:105). It is an architectural life-plan (Matthew 7:24), an excellent cookbook (Matthew 4:4, 1 Peter 2:2), and a kick-sass self-defense guide (Hebrews 4:12).

I have several copies, so I may donate this one. It’s the one book that’s too good not to share.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly-perfect children, and far too many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.