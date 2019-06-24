If you know one thing about Texans, it’s that we have a real sense of state pride. We don’t like to be discounted or underrepresented. Yet it is clear that our state legislature and Republican elected officials don’t share that pride. They are participating in one of the biggest frauds to discount the voices of hundreds of thousands of Texans.

This year the state legislature failed to allocate any resources to ensure that Texans get counted in the 2020 census. To top it off, Republican leaders from our U.S. senators to our governor and attorney general are supporting the Trump administration’s attempt to weaponize the U.S. Census against communities of color by putting a citizenship question on the survey. The Census Bureau’s own conservative estimates show that 6.5 million Americans, the majority of who will be people of color, will refuse to fill out the census if the question is included.

GOP leaders who oversee the Census − like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (who Congress recommended be held in contempt for refusing to answer questions from the House Oversight Committee committee on the matter) − claim the federal government is asking the question to better protect the voting rights of black and brown Americans. Recent documents prove otherwise − Republican hacks worked to add the question to the census with the specific intent of a mass undercount of communities of color, all designed to give Republicans an edge at election time.

There is fear throughout immigrant communities of being targeted by the federal government. Marla Lopez a, 22-year old U.S. citizen and recent college graduate from Brownsville, said, “This one question has huge implications for my family. Because my mom is undocumented, my entire family is afraid to fill out the census. We don’t want ICE breaking us apart.” Marla isn’t alone − an estimated 10% of Texans live in a household with at least one undocumented family member.

An undercount has real consequences for our diverse state. Being undercounted by even one percent could result in a significant loss in federal funding for Texas of at least $300 million a year. Not to mention that no state has more congressional seats to gain than Texas − that’s real political power in Washington that Texans could lose.

When you compare the percentages of Texans that are immigrants or children of immigrants, you see that while all Texans will be hurt by an undercount, communities of color will be most affected − Latinos 60%, Asians 94%, and African Americans 15%, compared to just 8% of Anglos in the state.

What could be more important than losing out on billions of dollars for our Texas schools, roads, and hospitals? Well, the GOP’s grip on power, of course. The Texas and national GOP are terrified that Texas went "purple" in 2018. They see the writing on the wall and they know that they will soon lose their dominance in the state.

It’s rich to hear from the Trump administration that their desire to ask about citizenship is motivated by nothing more than a concern over protecting access to the ballot box for communities of color. Really? If they were worried about the integrity of our democracy they would be doing everything in their power to make sure everyone living in the U.S. gets counted in the census and the political representation they deserve.

Our democracy is under assault. Because unlike our founding fathers who believed elected officials should have to represent the needs of all Americans, our current leaders are willing to write the rules in their favor, all in an elaborate scam to keep their grip on power. The best way to defend democracy and arming all communitieswith the resources and representation they deserve is by filling out the census. Perhaps one of the most political acts of 2020 will be filling out the form.

Tzintzún Ramírez s the founder and Executive Director of Jolt, a Texas-based Latino voting rights organization