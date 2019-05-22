As a result of complications associated with recent surgery, I have visited the emergency room at the Glen Rose Medical Center on a number of occasions.

I have never experienced such a dedicated, caring and professionally competent group of doctors and nurses as we have here in our local hospital.

In my 30-year Navy career I have visited hospitals literally around the world, both on land and at sea. None can compare with the folks we have right here in our hometown.

We should all be thankful that we have this dedicated group serving our needs.

P.D. Hoskins,

Glen Rose