As a former parent of children in Stephenville schools and a concerned citizen, I’m proud to support Phyllis Stewart for SISD Board.

Phyllis is a hardworking 30 year successful owner of 3 businesses, a person of high moral character, integrity and traditional values.

She is committed to the students of this community to have a quality education in a safe environment.

The majority of the present school board is liberal leaning and not always fiscally responsible. The SISD has even allowed the liberal-biased CNN News into the classroom as our students’ main source of broadcast news for current events when there are other more balanced sources.

We need a conservative voice to give balance.

Vote for Phyllis Stewart for School Board.

Crystal Wolf-Traylor,

Stephenville