It is my privilege to endorse Phyllis Stewart's candidacy for SISD Board. She is exceptionally well qualified for the following reasons:

She is a successful business owner who understands using scarce resources trying to meet heavy demands. She understands the hardships of Tax Inflation on local businesses and private citizens. Her children attended SISD schools giving her a long term concern for not only quality education, but the safety of teachers and children. Thank you for your time and consideration and I pray that you link Phyllis Stewart to the idea of looking after your teachers, keeping your children safe and utilizing the resources we have.

Kathryn Eichenberg,

Stephenville