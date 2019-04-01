I would like to highly recommend Phyllis Stewart, candidate for the SISD Board. Phyllis is a small business owner and Vice-President of 3 businesses in Stephenville.

She is a strong advocate for education and the welfare of our children. I know her to be a woman of integrity, moral character, conservative views and traditional values.

Being well-informed on local, state and national issues, she will be an excellent representative for the education of our students.

I encourage you to vote for Phyllis Stewart in the upcoming election this May.

Cecila Willett,

Stephenville