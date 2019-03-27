I am running for a position on the Stephenville Independent School District Board of Trustees. I am interested in this position for many reasons.

Stephenville is a town that I hold dear to my heart. I have a love for this town and only want to help it succeed. I have many concerns regarding the school system that need special attention, such as safety for the children and teachers in the schools, taxes, and perhaps most importantly, simply listening to concerns from citizens in Stephenville and actually making their concerns a basis for positive change.

My children both graduated from Stephenville High School and went on to attend Tarleton State University.

We were active in ensuring our children were engaged scholars and that they and their classmates received the opportunity for a first rate education.

I will do my best to ensure the teachers at SISD are well taken care of, respected, and have the resources they need to teach our children in a loving and encouraging manner. The kids' safety is my upmost concern and I promise to do my best to address any safety and security issues so parents can send their children to school without fear.

As a local business owner, I understand working with scarce resources to meet heavy demands. I also understand tax inflation and the hardships it works on everybody. I will do my best to make sure funds and other resources are distributed in a responsible manner and that we utilize what we have.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Phyllis Stewart,

Stephenville