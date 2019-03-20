Scientists have discovered a technique that harnesses pressures even higher than those found at the earth’s core. They’re using this technique to turn unlikely substances, including peanut butter, into diamonds! Apparently, the recipe requires a combination of high pressure, carbon dioxide, and more than a little patience.

Professor Malcom McMahon, of the Center for Science and Extreme Conditions at Edinburgh University, is one of the experts involved in this ground-breaking discovery. He said, “Pressure can cause extraordinary changes in all kinds of materials and can create completely novel materials.”

Of course that kind of force would cause extreme changes. But peanuts into diamonds? I’d think it would make runny, smelly peanut juice or a useless, evaporated gas. But never in a million blings would I have thought stress—and some exhaled air—could turn a peanut into a diamond.

The more I think about it, though, the more it makes sense. It gives me hope. After all, I’m a little nutty. I long to be sleek, smooth, and sparkly, but most days I feel kinda crunchy. I want to be a person of great value and substance, but I don’t always handle pressure well.

I’d prefer to live with no hitches, no hassles, no hardships. But if we don’t endure some compression, we’ll stay peanuts. Crunchy, fatty snack foods. And as delicious as that seems, there’s really nothing rare or priceless about a jar of Skippy.

It often feels like the trials of this life are too much. Too heavy. They give me a backache. Sometimes I worry they’ll crush me. But over time, with faith and fortitude, the troubles we endure will actually turn us into people of great value. We just need faith. And we need to keep breathing.

When I reflect on the most difficult days of my life so far, I know they’ve made me a better person. They’ve taught me to persevere. They’ve given me compassion and helped me become wiser. My burdens have actually made me stronger. Smoother. Less crunchy. At this rate, if I just keep inhaling and exhaling, maybe God will see fit to turn me into a diamond one day.

In the meantime, I think I’ll invest in a peanut farm.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly-perfect children, and far too many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.