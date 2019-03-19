My Favorite TV show of all-time is the classic 1960’s television series the Andy Griffith Show.

Yeah, I know it’s old-school, but I say that’s a good thing.

When my adult children were little, we’d often spend family time relaxing by watching an episode or two.

I knew the dialogue would be safe for little ears, and more times than not, there would be a life-lesson or moral to the story. Particularly gratifying for me was watching my son and daughter out of the corner of my eye, and seeing them being drawn into the story or recognizing the humor of the various characters.

From what I’ve read, the writers, producers and Andy Griffith himself took great care in trying to create a quality program for family viewing that was not only entertaining and funny, but was a true-to-life picture of rural America. I say the creators of AGS succeeded beyond their highest hopes. Think about this. Here it is, over 55 years since that first episode aired, the show is still gaining new fans through regular daily reruns.

It shows people are still drawn to decency and the simpler times of a by-gone era. There’s even to this day college classes offered on the history/production of the Andy Griffith Show, as well as Sunday School lessons taught from a book based on the moral and Godly principles incorporated into the show.

Little could those involved in the creation so long ago imagine, that half a century later their stories would still be playing out on television screens and influencing people across our country.

My family has even integrated numerous classic lines from the show into our conversations.

One of us might say “Well, there went the duck pond!” or “That’s exactly what I’ve got – fear itself!” or “Some of us want it and can’t get it. I got and can’t get rid of it.”

We know where those lines came from, and enjoy that light-hearted connection we have with each other.

How I feel for young people today and the type of shows that permeate the airways. I thank God I grew up in a time when fathers were portrayed as strong, wise and manly, when young people were taught to respect those in authority and to love their country, when folks were held accountable for their actions, and lawmen were held in high regard and when all human life was precious and sacred.

I miss those times, don’t you?

Though the characters of the show were fictitious, and oft times eccentric, they were human and had a kindness, unselfishness, and just plain goodness we all could emulate. Andy Griffith was once asked in his later years if he was really as wise as the dad and sheriff he portrayed in the show.

He paused a moment, then answered, “No, I wish it were so. Andy Taylor was really just the best part of me.”

Sounds a lot like a lot of us. Just wishing to be better than we really are. At least it’s something to aim for.

Charlie Norman has lived in Somervell County since 1994. He and his wife have two adult children, who graduated from Glen Rose schools. You can contact him at chas234@windstream.net.