Sabino Cortez Jr.

Feb. 7, 1951 — Jan. 3, 2021

Sabino Cortez Jr., 69, of Stephenville, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Fort Worth.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Indian Creek Cemetery in Erath County. Services under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home

Sabino was born on Feb. 7, 1951, in Mission, Texas, to Sabino Cortez Sr. and Romana Ortiz. He was an altar boy at Notre Dame Catholic Church as a child and attended high school at Tivy High School in Kerrville.

He later studied Agriculture at Tarleton State University. While at Tarleton, he met Richey Kathryn Clark on the drag in Stephenville, who promptly hopped in his car for a ride through town — this would be the start of their 50-year love affair. After marrying on Oct. 17, 1970, Sabino and Richey went on to have eight children, who became the light of their lives.

Sabino began his world-renowned business, Erath Earth Inc., in 1989, which focused on sustainable and organic farming and gardening practices. Sabino traveled all over the U.S. and also internationally delivering lectures on these topics and was one of the most knowledgeable gardening gurus in the field. Sabino was also a regular contributor to WBAP’s radio program in the 2000s in which he gave advice to anyone looking to advance their horticulture know-how. Sabino was highly regarded in his field of business and the mark he left on the agricultural world will be valued for years to come.

In Sabino’s final days, he was able to visit with each of his children and grandchildren via online video platforms. He was still cutting up and asking them how their plants were holding up to the winter storms. They played his favorite music and made him laugh with his age-old joke, “Does your face hurt?” Sabino’s incredible sense of humor, limitless love of family, and gregarious personality will be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Richey; his children, Israh and wife Melissa Cortez, Josiah and wife Kristi Cortez, Anna Cortez and husband Quinton Radovich, Joaquin Cortez and partner Summer Gober, Samuel Cortez, Sabino Cortez III, Terisa Cortez and husband Julian Ruiz, and Michael Danté Cortez; and 14 grandchildren.

