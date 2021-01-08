Julius William (J. W.) Smith

Dec. 11, 1974 — Jan. 4, 2021

Julius William (J. W.) Smith, 46, of Stephenville passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Fort Worth.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Cowboy Church of Erath County with brother Werth Mayes officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

J. W. was born on Dec. 11, 1974, in San Angelo, Texas, to Kenneth and Pam Pounds Smith. He grew up in West Texas, in the community of Iraan.

J. W. attended public school in Carrizo Springs, and graduated in the high school class of 1993. He attended the University of Texas Pan American in Edinburg, Texas, and later attended the police academy at Odessa College. He spent five years in Mertzon, Texas, as a sheriff’s deputy.

J. W. lived several years in San Angelo, and the past 11 years in Stephenville, where he worked at FMC as a color application specialist. He was a member of the Stephenville Men’s Golf Association, and he was a Baptist.

Survivors include his wife, Molly Kinsey; daughters, Sloan Smith and Raegan Smith of San Angelo, and Morgan Kinsey of Stephenville; son, Justin Smith of San Angelo; parents, Kenneth and Pam Smith of Franklin; sisters, Heather and husband Vester Fulmer Jr. of Buffalo, and Felicia and husband Billy Kelley of Midland; maternal grandfather, J.C. Pounds Jr. of Fort Worth; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

J. W. is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, W. D. and Jimmie Lou Smith; maternal grandmother, Annie Clyde Pounds; and uncles, Donnie and Kyle Pounds.

The Smith family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to J. W.’s memorial scholarship at Interbank in Stephenville.

The Smith family also request that MASKS be worn for visitation and services at the Cowboy Church.

Published on January 08, 2021