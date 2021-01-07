Doyle Randall Farrow

Jan. 31, 1950 — Dec. 24, 2020

Doyle Randall "Randy" Farrow, 70, of Stephenville, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Stephenville.

Randy was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in DeLeon, Texas, to Donal Pruitt.

He married Judy Kaye Eubank on Sept. 13, 1985.

Randy attended public school in DeLeon, and received his Associates Degree from Ranger Junior College, and his Bachelors Degree from Sam Houston State University. He was a motorcycle builder and cook. He loved hunting and his dogs.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; stepsons, Marshall Stroope and Billy Stroope from Midland; daughter, Corinna Farrow from Midland; sister, Sharon Farrow Smith from DeLeon; grandchildren, Levi, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Taylor, and Brendan; and great-granddaughter, Lanie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.

Memorial services for Randy will be held at a later date.

Published on January 08, 2021