Carter Harrison

March 27, 1933 – Jan. 3, 2021

Services for Carter Harrison, 87, Halliburton field manager, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at West End Cemetery with Pastor K.J. Kim and Debbie Hines officiating. Arrangements are by Lacy Funeral Home.

Carter was born in Greenville, Texas, on March 27, 1933, to Joe and Irene (Carter) Harrison. He married Grace Kline on Oct. 30, 1955, in Oakton, Va. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2008.

He was a member of the First Christian Church.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his children, Vadah Harrison and Carter Harrison Jr.; a granddaughter, Gracie Grenwelge and husband Aaron; two great-grandchildren Bentley Carter Grenwelge and Khloe Allison Grenwelge.

He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Braden Lynn Grenwelge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.lacyfuneral.com

Published on January 05, 2021