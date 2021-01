Anna Louise Collier Stillwell

A graveside service for Anna Louise Collier Stillwell, 82, of Stephenville, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mills County, Texas.

Mrs. Mills died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Stephenville.

Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published on January 05, 2021