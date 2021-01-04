Paula Gaynelle Horton Oliver

Oct. 30, 1934-Dec. 21, 2020

Paula Gaynelle Horton Oliver was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Stamford to Samuel and Pauline Jenkins Horton.

She married Rayberne Lee Oliver on Jan. 25, 1953, in Woodson, Texas.

Paula was a resident of Rule, Texas, for more than 60 years. She was an active member of Rule Church of Christ and taught Bible class for more than 50 years. She loved sewing, gardening and socializing with friends and family.

Paula is survived by her children, Sammie Anders of Abilene, Sandy Heiman and Wayne of Canyon, Ronnie and Mischelle of Stephenville and Barbara Sustaire and Mark of Allen; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rayberne Oliver; son-in-law, Bobby Anders; and granddaughter, Sarah Anders.

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.

Published on January 04, 2021