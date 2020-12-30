Joel Robert Pack

June 30, 1957 – Dec. 28, 2020

Joel Robert Pack, 63, of Stephenville, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Fort Worth.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the West End Cemetery in Erath County.

Joel was born on June 30, 1957, in Dublin to Robert Joe and Ora Faye Pack. He was a graduate of Huckabay High School in Huckabay.

He married the love of his life, Debra Leigh Webb, on May 7, 1977, in Stephenville and together they raised two daughters.

Joel was a hardworking man, who dedicated his life to providing everything to his family. He worked 21 years for the City of Stephenville before retiring and joining his two brothers at FMC. He lived in Erath County all of his life and was a member of the Stephenville First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debra Pack of Stephenville; daughters, Candi Holster and husband Timmy of Stephenville, and Cheri Montes and husband Enrique of Hurst; grandchildren, Bryten and Ashlyn Montes of Hurst; brother, Stephen Pack and wife Gaye; sister, Vicki Irons; mother-in-law, Sue Webb; sister-in-law, Kelli Ellis and husband Mike of Sanderson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ora Faye Pack; brother, James Pack; and sister, Sue Pack.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First Baptist Church Stephenville.

Published on December 30, 2020